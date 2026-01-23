Jason Kidd Confirms Daniel Gafford Ready To Return For Lakers Matchup

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Jan 8, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) looks to pass against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

They say everyone gets healthy to play the Lakers, and that trend holds true for their matchup against the Mavericks on Saturday. According to head coach Jason Kidd, the veteran big man is good to play tomorrow after managing a lingering right ankle issue.

“Gaff did shootaround. He did everything. He’ll be ready to go tomorrow,” Kidd said, via Grant Afseth.

The Mavericks had championship ambitions this season, but frequent injuries and repeated setbacks have derailed their campaign. While they still have a long way to go, Gafford’s return comes just in time for a showdown against the Lakers, validating the theories that teams always get healthier to face the Purple and Gold.

Of course, even with Gafford returning, the Mavericks are still dealing with other injuries. Kyrie Irving (knee), Anthony Davis (finger), and Dereck Lively II (foot) are out, Ryan Nembhard (two-way) is probable, while Moussa Cisse (illness) and Miles Kelly (two-way) are questionable for tomorrow’s game.

Gafford, 27, returned from a one-game absence on January 14 before reaggravating his right ankle, ending his night after 18 minutes, and causing him to miss the next four games. In total, he’s been limited to 29 games this season, with averages of 7.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game on 62.9% shooting.

While Gafford started in 20 games this season already, Kidd plans to keep the starting lineup identical to the group they had in Thursday’s win over the Warriors: Naji Marshall, Max Christie, Cooper Flagg, Caleb Martin, and Dwight Powell. Kidd clearly trusts this group, and he believes they can outplay the Lakers with a balanced and consistent effort on both ends of the floor.

Against a struggling Lakers team that’s vulnerable in the frontcourt, Gafford’s availability could be the factor that decides the game. With Austin Reaves still out and Deandre Ayton being a liability on the floor, the Mavericks have an opportunity to continue their win streak and rise up the West standings.

Meanwhile, at 26-17, Los Angeles faces a daunting task as they continue this road trip. With players frequently returning from injury to play the Lakers, Gafford’s sudden availability is no shock to the team. They get the opposition’s best performance every night, and you can bet that Dallas will bring the fight at home tomorrow.

Regardless of which players are available for Dallas, the key to victory for LA will be sizable contributions from the supporting cast. If guys like Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia can play their roles and contribute to the box score, it will make all the difference in how they keep up with an increasingly desperate Mavs squad.

TAGGED:
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
