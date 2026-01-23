Warriors Could Bring Back Andrew Wiggins In Potential Trade With Heat

The Warriors are expected to consider trading Jonathan Kuminga for Andrew Wiggins as the franchise considers major roster changes.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Jan 19, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) smiles with Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

At 25-21, the Golden State Warriors are just 2.5 games out of the final playoff spot in the West. In the wake of Jimmy Butler’s injury, they are on the market for a new swingman, and one familiar name has resurfaced in the latest trade talks: Andrew Wiggins.

In a new report by NBA insider Marc Stein, Wiggins was identified as a name the Warriors could consider ahead of February’s deadline. Wiggins was traded from the Warriors to the Heat last February as part of the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade, and he’s played a steady role ever since with averages of 16.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 47.1% shooting and 39.8% shooting from three.

He played for six years in Golden State, earning a major role under head coach Steve Kerr. In 307 games for the franchise, he averaged 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 46.4% shooting and 38.1% shooting from three. He gave the Dubs a solid two-way presence on the wing and played a major role in their 2022 title run.

He’s been solid for the Heat so far this season, but they are prioritizing a younger timeline now with players like Bam Adebayo, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, and Kasparas Jakucionis on the roster. At 23 years old, Kuminga is a younger alternative to Wiggins who has the potential to become a long-term contributor for the franchise. With averages of 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 45.4% shooting and 32.1% shooting from three this season, his two-way game adds versatility and athleticism to the Warriors’ lineup. Plus, under the guidance of Erik Spoelstra, his game could reach heights we never thought possible.

With multiple teams in pursuit, the Warriors will have to out-bid their competitors for Wiggins. Still, they might just have enough assets to pull off a trade that could salvage their season. By offering Kuminga in the deal, they could address two major problems in one fell swoop. Wiggins was a favorite of Kerr’s and the perfect fit on the wing alongside Stephen Curry. Without Butler, the Warriors need more reinforcements at small forward, and there are few others they trust more than Wiggins, a guy who’d bring championship experience and a balanced skillset to the roster.

Whether it’s Wiggins or someone else, Golden State is expected to be active ahead of the deadline. As Stephen Curry continues to play elite basketball, the pressure is mounting to get something done with what limited assets the Warriors have. Wiggins could be the perfect solution for them, depending on how much the Heat value his game.

