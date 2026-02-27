Timberwolves Player Ratings: Edwards Drops 31 Points To Down Clippers 94-88

It wasn’t pretty, and it certainly wasn’t a shooting clinic, but the Minnesota Timberwolves controlled this game the hard way. In a defensive, half-court battle where both teams struggled from deep, Minnesota leaned on physicality, discipline, and timely shot-making.

When the offense bogged down, it was Anthony Edwards who kept them steady, pouring in 31 points and delivering the buckets that mattered late. Minnesota led most of the night and never let the Clippers fully seize momentum. Following the 94-88 win, let’s provide a player rating for every Timberwolves player.

Anthony Edwards: A

Game Stats: 31 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 12-24 FG, 2-6 3PT, 5-6 FT, 36 MIN

Edwards didn’t force the game – he controlled it. He picked his spots, attacked mismatches, and stayed composed when the Clippers made runs. Even without a blazing night from three, he got downhill and made tough mid-range looks. In a grind-it-out game like this, his ability to create offense when nothing else was working was the difference.

Donte DiVincenzo: B+

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 6-13 FG, 4-9 3PT, 2-2 FT, 31 MIN

DiVincenzo provided the Wolves with the much-needed spacing. His 4 threes opened the defense and opened the driving lanes for Edwards. Other than the shooting, he was solid defensively and made good choices with the ball. Strong two-way performance.

Naz Reid: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 7 REB, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 5-10 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-2 FT, 29 MIN

Naz Reid brought energy and physicality off the bench. He attacked the glass, protected the rim, and provided interior scoring when the starters hit dry spells. His activity level helped swing momentum in the second half.

Ayo Dosunmu: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 5-9 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-1 FT, 23 MIN

Dosunmu was efficient and decisive. He didn’t over-dribble, took smart shots, and capitalized on defensive breakdowns. In a low-scoring game, that kind of efficiency is incredibly valuable.

Jaden McDaniels: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 1 TOV, 5-10 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT, 32 MIN

McDaniels impacted the game with activity. The three steals reflect how disruptive he was defensively, and he chipped in timely buckets without overextending himself. He continues to thrive in that complementary role where he does a little bit of everything.

Rudy Gobert: B

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 13 REB, 3 BLK, 2 TOV, 1-1 FG, 1-4 FT, 35 MIN

Rudy Gobert’s numbers from the game were not impressive. 13 rebounds and 3 blocks are the reasons we had some anchors in the paint. With a few free throw shots missed as well, he did everything he had to do defensively. Three blocks in 35 minutes was certainly impressive overall.

Bones Hyland: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1-5 FG, 1-3 3PT, 15 MIN

Though Hyland’s shot did not fall, when he was on the floor, he was organized. He did great to not have a turnover, but the scoring impact fell.

Julius Randle: D+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 2 TOV, 1-10 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 32 MIN

Julius Randle struggled to find a rhythm all night. The shot wasn’t falling, and several attempts felt forced. To his credit, he contributed as a passer and didn’t completely stall the offense, but 1-for-10 is tough to overcome. Minnesota survived despite his scoring woes.

Mike Conley: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 0-1 FG, 3 MIN

Mike Conley had a very limited role in this game. He did not get any shots up, and 1 rebound is not a great output from him. The game was not a 5-star for him. Bad games happen to everyone, which is why this game is not very informative.

Terrence Shannon Jr.: N/A

Game Stats: 1 TOV, 4 MIN

This game was very quick for him. He had a turnover and was not able to get his hands on the ball to help the game out. He was not able to help his team and was very average overall in this game.