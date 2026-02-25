Detroit Pistons Want Khris Middleton: Perfect Swingman For East Favorites

The Pistons will show interest in Khris Middleton, should he request a buyout from the Mavericks.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Jan 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) reacts in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Jan 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) reacts in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Life has been pretty good for the number one team in the East this season, but there are still a few ways to improve before the playoffs begin. Notably, the buyout market is brimming with potential, and one name stands out above the rest: league veteran and former NBA champion, Khris Middleton.

“There are a handful of playoff-bound teams, the Pistons are among them, wondering, is there any chance we can convince Khris Middleton to pursue a buyout?” said Marc Stein on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “The Mavericks have basically put the ball in Khris Middleton’s court. If he wants a buyout to join a playoff-bound team, Dallas will happily cooperate and work with him.”

With Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Duncan Robinson, and Ausar Thompson, the Pistons already have a solid core of players that can hold their own against any lineup. Add in guys like Tobias Harris and Isaiah Stewart, and it’s easy to explain why the Pistons have been so dominant this season. But as the playoffs draw near, and new challengers surface (James Harden and the Cavaliers), the Pistons must consider making moves to stay ahead of the competition.

At 34 years old, Khris Middleton isn’t the most glamorous addition, but his scoring would add another weapon to the team while taking the pressure off Cade to carry the offense. With averages of 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 0.8 steals per game on 49.0% shooting on 35.3% shooting from three this season, his game is clearly in decline, but he might have enough left in the tank to make a difference for the Pistons. At the very least, his veteran presence can help guide the younger guys in addition to providing a stabilizing presence in the locker room.

If he does agree to a buyout with the Mavericks, Detroit won’t be the only team in pursuit. As a former champion and three-time All-Star, many teams could benefit from Middleton’s impact, and he’ll have the power to choose any one of them. As it stands, choosing the Pistons is Khris’ best chance to win a title, but he’d have to force his way out of Dallas first.

At 42-14 (first in the East), the Pistons don’t need to make any major changes, but a player like Middleton could be just enough to help them edge out the Cavs or Knicks. If not, look for the Pistons to make some moves this summer, when they can further build up their stacked roster.

