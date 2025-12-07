“Got A Lot Of Mouths To Feed”: Steve Kerr Explains Jonathan Kuminga’s DNP Despite No Draymond Green, Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga found himself riding the bench on Sunday night as the Warriors came away with a dominant 123-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Even with Draymond Green and Stephen Curry being out of the rotation for the game, the Dubs looked strong. However, with Kuminga receiving a DNP, concerns about his place in the rotation may be on the rise.

Following the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about his decision to keep Jonathan Kuminga out of the game and what advice he would give the young forward. He responded:

“Just got to keep going, just like everybody else who’s in this position,” Kerr said. “It happens to everybody pretty much, other than the stars. Guys come in and out of the rotation depending on who’s available and how the team’s playing.”

“I really wanted to get Gui [Santos] the way he has played the last couple of nights, after what he did down the stretch last year,” he continued. “You see the impact he makes with his energy. And obviously, getting Melt [De’Anthony Melton] back and Pat’s [Spencer] emerging, so we’ve got a lot of mouths to feed and tonight, this is what we decided to do.”

Kerr’s response effectively highlights the depth and quality of the role players on the Warriors’ roster. With De’Anthony Melton, Pat Spencer, and Gui Santos playing a key role in Sunday night’s win, it was evident that Golden State features several players capable of stepping up in the absence of their stars.

With Brandin Podziemski leading the scoring with 21 points, the Warriors saw significant bench contributions spur the winning effort. Given how inconsistent Jonathan Kuminga has been since returning from injury, it would appear that Steve Kerr had good reason to keep him sidelined. However, this could also be perceived differently by the young forward.

Jonathan Kuminga Keeps A Positive Outlook

Reports have indicated that the recent changes in his role have caused frustration for Jonathan Kuminga. However, despite missing out on opportunities to showcase his talent, the forward maintains a positive outlook.

While discussing his DNP with the media after the game, Kuminga said, “We’re going another way. We just switched certain things, that’s all.”

He additionally addressed what the foreseeable future would hold for him by stating, “I’m not really sure (how long it lasts), but as long as things are working out there and we’re winning, I don’t see the point of switching anything. Whenever my number gets called, I’ll be ready. But I don’t see the point, because we’ve been doing well, and I think things are working pretty well. So I don’t see the point of taking someone out of the rotation when they’re playing well, and things are going well.”

Kuminga’s responses may seem repetitive, but the overarching message is fairly consistent.

Although he’s not being utilized as much, the Warriors have been successful, something Jonathan Kuminga also seems to prioritize. While this could be an effort on his part to remain positive amid the uncertainty about his position in the rotation, Golden State will likely perceive his approach toward staying ready at a moment’s notice favorably.