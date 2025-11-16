Trade Proposal Lands Warriors An All-Star Center And A Defensive Specialist

A Warriors–Kings blockbuster could reshape both franchises, giving Golden State new life and Sacramento a fresh rebuilding core.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a call during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center.
Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Sacramento Kings are staring straight at a rebuild. At 3-10, with a roster that feels stuck, the front office finally looks ready to shake things up. They are ready to blow up their roster and are looking to offload their three stars first. And Domantas Sabonis is the hottest asset among those three stars

Contents

A new trade idea can get Domantas Sabonis and Keon Ellis to the Warriors in exchange for a package built around young talent and future picks.

Golden State Warriors Receive: Domantas Sabonis, Keon Ellis

Sacramento Kings Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, Trayce Jackson-Davis, 2026 Golden State Warriors first-round pick, 2031 Golden State Warriors first-round pick

 

The Warriors Get Two Pieces They Haven’t Had In Years

For Golden State, this is the kind of move that keeps the window open. Sabonis solves multiple problems. He’s averaging 17.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 51.1 percent, and he gives them an interior hub they haven’t had since the Bogut years. He fits the Warriors system perfectly and is more than a willing passer.

Sabonis is under contract for two more years, at nearly $100 million combined, so it’s a significant investment, but the upside is real. Golden State would be betting that his playmaking and rebounding can stabilize their frontcourt for the rest of Curry’s prime.

Ellis is the bonus piece who makes the deal even more interesting. He’s averaging 7.5 points on 45.8 percent shooting and hitting over 46 percent of his threes. His defense at the point of attack is exactly what the Warriors have been missing. He brings energy, length, and the kind of perimeter pressure they haven’t consistently found since Gary Payton II’s first run with the team.

 

The Kings Get Several Young Stars Along With Assets

For Sacramento, this trade signals a new timeline. Jonathan Kuminga is the crown jewel. He’s putting up 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 47.8 percent. He’s young, explosive, and still climbing. Sacramento had wanted him for months, and he fits perfectly with a franchise that needs a new identity.

Moses Moody offers another developmental swing. He’s scoring 11.6 points per game and shooting 41.9 percent from deep, and he has taken a clear step forward. He’s under contract for multiple seasons, giving the Kings another controllable asset who could start on the wing once his game rounds out.

Hield and Jackson-Davis make the finances work. Hield’s shooting slump has been rough, but his contract has value as a movable piece. Jackson-Davis is still early in his development. Cheap, athletic, and moldable. That’s what rebuilding teams love.

The draft capital is the final piece. Sacramento needs it. Golden State has it. Two firsts, including a 2031 pick that could be extremely valuable, give the Kings long-term flexibility if they choose to pivot fully around youth.

 

This Is A Risky Trade For The Warriors, But It Can Lead To A Deep Playoff Run

This deal would mark two teams heading in opposite directions. Golden State would be all-in again, loading up for what might be the last true title push of the Curry era. Sacramento would be stepping into the future, finally admitting that this version of the roster has hit its ceiling.

On paper, the fit works for both sides. The question is which front office blinks first.

Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. 
