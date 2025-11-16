Former LeBron James’ Teammate Believes Dirk Nowitzki Would Be The Perfect Mavericks GM

Kevin Love’s pitch for Dirk Nowitzki as the next general manager of the Dallas Mavericks landed hard because it touched something every Mavs fan already feels. When the franchise is looking for leadership, every fan’s mind goes to the one person who always who has always defined it. And no owner, no coach, no player has ever defined Dallas the way Dirk did.
That’s the core of Love’s argument. On Up & Adams, Love said:
“Just knows the game. But I also think, like you know, the sweat equity, and him being the face of that franchise, maybe forever and always. I think that he would do whatever he could to make that place special again, and for long term. And I think he’d put a lot of good people in place.”
“Dirk is very smart He’s the guy who influenced my basketball career more than anyone. So if I’m a betting man, I’m betting on Dirk Nowitzki to do a great job in whatever he does.”
Love knows what he is talking about. He has played with superstars like LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, and Kyrie Irving. He has won a title, and his voice carries weight around the league. Dirk is seen the same way, even more respected and steady. He spent his entire career in Dallas and has given everything to that franchise.
Dallas desperately needs a leader right now. Nico Harrison is out. The roster is collapsing. Luka Doncic is gone. Anthony Davis is hurt again. And the organization looks like it’s drifting without anyone steering it.
Names like Bob Myers and Dennis Lindsey make sense on paper. But Dirk offers something deeper. Something no résumé can replicate. He offers the identity the team lost the night he retired.
But then there’s the part no fan wants to hear. Dirk doesn’t want it.
In a recent interview with the Haymaker Network, he admitted the Mavericks already tried to groom him for a front office role. And he turned it down.
The irony? That honesty makes the idea of him running the team even more appealing. Fans don’t want someone chasing power. They want someone grounded enough to walk away when the job doesn’t feel right. Dirk choosing TV work with Amazon shows he’s thinking about happiness, not status.
Still, there’s a thread hanging in the air. Months ago, when asked if he would help the Mavericks, Dirk said he was always a phone call away. And now that Mark Cuban is back in the room, it’s hard to dismiss that line entirely. Some responsibilities aren’t about timing or career paths. They’re about legacy.
If the team he carried for twenty years asks him to carry it again, even for a short stretch, it’s tough to imagine Dirk not at least picking up the phone.