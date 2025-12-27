Dwyane Wade’s Comments Raise Questions About LeBron James’ Future With The Lakers

Dwyane Wade may have meant it as a joke, but his comments on NBA on Amazon landed with more weight than intended. When Wade remarked that LeBron James was ‘on his golf simulator right now’ and not overly concerned, it started the conversation about where LeBron is in year 23 and where his future is heading with the Los Angeles Lakers.

John Wall’s perspective during the same segment felt grounded and honest.

“I’m 23 years in. I’m going to give you the best I can, but be real, what more do you really expect from me? I’m 23 years in, you know what you’re going to get. I can’t be the same LeBron from the past, the best player every night. I’m going to give you effort plays.”

“Some nights I might not have it, but that’s why you have other guys. They’re supposed to come in and pick that load up for him. He knows when he looks in the mirror, yeah, I’m not the same LeBron I want to be, but everybody already knows that.”

Wade’s comment, though, hinted at something else entirely: detachment.

“LeBron on his golf simulator right now. He’s not worried about this. He’s working on that, getting it under.”

Dwyane Wade on JJ Redick comments about the Lakers effort 👀 “LeBron on his golf simulator right now, he’s not worried about this.” (Via @NBAonPrime, h/t @NBA__Courtside)pic.twitter.com/CHz0YMFDPo — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) December 27, 2025

On paper, LeBron’s season is a mixed story. On the surface, his averages of 20.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.8 assists look like a big step down, given his recent injury history. But after his legendary 10-point streak ended in Toronto, in seven games, LeBron is averaging All-NBA numbers, with 25.6 points, 6.0 assists, and 5.7 rebounds.

This is not a player who is slowly heading towards retirement. If LeBron did not care about winning, he would have retired years ago.

This is why Wade’s comments feel unsettling, especially for the Lakers. LeBron is openly addicted to golf, and sometimes his post-game comments suggest he’s nearing the end. The Lakers are struggling right now, as they have lost three in a row. They sit fourth in the West with a 19-10 record, but they are the only top 16 team with a negative point differential.

There have also been moments where LeBron’s effort has come under fire, particularly on the defensive end. Clips from the loss to Houston raised eyebrows, and head coach JJ Redick has not exactly shielded the locker room from criticism. Redick has questioned urgency, effort, and accountability, words that rarely get used publicly unless something is off internally.

Then there is the hierarchy shift. For the first time in his career, LeBron is clearly no longer the unquestioned focal point. Luka Doncic is now ahead of him in the pecking order, and Austin Reaves is playing well enough to demand touches and late-game trust. That is a new reality for LeBron. He has adapted on the court, but whether he is fully comfortable with that role long term is a fair question.

The Lakers’ underlying numbers reinforce the uncertainty. A negative point differential, poor defensive speed, and chemistry issues suggest a team surviving on talent rather than cohesion. Role players like Jake LaRavia and Jarred Vanderbilt have subtly hinted at communication and effort problems. When those cracks appear, veterans usually fix things. If the leader seems mentally checked out, even in jest, it resonates.

LeBron is still playing to win. That much is clear. The bigger question is whether he wants to keep doing it in Los Angeles, especially if the roster continues to trend younger, faster, and less tailored to his strengths. Wade’s comment may have been lighthearted, but it accidentally highlighted a reality the Lakers cannot ignore much longer.