Luka Doncic Shares The Meaning Behind Writing His Daughter’s Name On His Shoe

Luka Doncic wears his heart on his sleeve, and if you pay attention to the little things, you’ll notice it’s on his shoes, too. After the Lakers‘ 119-95 win in Milwaukee, a Spanish reporter pointed out a small handwritten name near the heel. It read ‘Gabriela’, his daughter.

Luka smiled and explained in Spanish that he started the habit last season and brought it back because it keeps her close every night. He called her the best gift he’s ever had. Writing her name is a quiet, steady ritual that keeps him centered.

Las zapatillas de Luka con los colores de los Lakers 💛💜 Y el recordatorio de Gabriela, su hija 😍 pic.twitter.com/P6oTHY2pDq — NBA Latam (@NBALatam) November 16, 2025

That moment came after one of Luka’s most complete games this young season. On the second night of a back-to-back and without LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, or Gabe Vincent available, he still put up 41 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. He picked the Lakers up when they needed it, hit several buckets that stopped Milwaukee’s runs, and closed the third quarter with a burst that basically sealed the game.

Luka said he hadn’t written Gabriela’s name on his sneakers this year until that night, but he wanted the habit back. For a player who operates so emotionally, that small gesture makes perfect sense. It’s not for publicity. It’s private. It’s personal.

The timing makes it even more meaningful. His fiancee, Anamaria Goltes, posted an Instagram story showing a packed hospital bag. Their second child could be due any day.

Anamaria on IG has her hospital bag ready 🥰 Luka gonna be a daddy again ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CAUbxwFFJn — m⁷⁷ (@miss77ela) November 15, 2025

This season is shaping up to be special. The Lakers are 10-4 despite missing key pieces, and Luka has quickly become the team’s engine. He and Austin Reaves are finding chemistry. Deandre Ayton is getting cleaner looks. Even when Luka’s jumper isn’t perfect, he still dictates the game’s tempo and forces defenses into impossible decisions. Against Milwaukee, he punished switches, attacked closeouts, and made the right reads all night.

But the exchange about Gabriela was a reminder that there’s more to him than stats and highlight plays. He’s a young father carrying a family through the chaos of the NBA calendar, and small rituals like writing a name on a shoe are how he keeps perspective. It’s a simple thing. It’s honest. And with a second child on the way, that little name might mean more than ever.