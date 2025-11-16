Luka Doncic Shares The Meaning Behind Writing His Daughter’s Name On His Shoe

A handwritten name on his shoe revealed the family moment grounding Luka Doncic during his dominant night in Milwaukee.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to pass the ball as Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) defends during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum.
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic wears his heart on his sleeve, and if you pay attention to the little things, you’ll notice it’s on his shoes, too. After the Lakers‘ 119-95 win in Milwaukee, a Spanish reporter pointed out a small handwritten name near the heel. It read ‘Gabriela’, his daughter.

Luka smiled and explained in Spanish that he started the habit last season and brought it back because it keeps her close every night. He called her the best gift he’s ever had. Writing her name is a quiet, steady ritual that keeps him centered.

That moment came after one of Luka’s most complete games this young season. On the second night of a back-to-back and without LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, or Gabe Vincent available, he still put up 41 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. He picked the Lakers up when they needed it, hit several buckets that stopped Milwaukee’s runs, and closed the third quarter with a burst that basically sealed the game.

Luka said he hadn’t written Gabriela’s name on his sneakers this year until that night, but he wanted the habit back. For a player who operates so emotionally, that small gesture makes perfect sense. It’s not for publicity. It’s private. It’s personal.

The timing makes it even more meaningful. His fiancee, Anamaria Goltes, posted an Instagram story showing a packed hospital bag. Their second child could be due any day.

This season is shaping up to be special. The Lakers are 10-4 despite missing key pieces, and Luka has quickly become the team’s engine. He and Austin Reaves are finding chemistry. Deandre Ayton is getting cleaner looks. Even when Luka’s jumper isn’t perfect, he still dictates the game’s tempo and forces defenses into impossible decisions. Against Milwaukee, he punished switches, attacked closeouts, and made the right reads all night.

But the exchange about Gabriela was a reminder that there’s more to him than stats and highlight plays. He’s a young father carrying a family through the chaos of the NBA calendar, and small rituals like writing a name on a shoe are how he keeps perspective. It’s a simple thing. It’s honest. And with a second child on the way, that little name might mean more than ever.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a call during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center. Trade Proposal Lands Warriors An All-Star Center And A Defensive Specialist
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like