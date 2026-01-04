5 Facts That Prove Jaylen Brown Is The Most Underrated NBA Star

Jaylen Brown has had enough with the disrespect. Despite having a career year and leading an unspectacular Boston Celtics roster to a strong position in the East, he has flown under the radar among many NBA analysts and even fans who have written Boston off. Naturally, when a player of Jayson Tatum‘s caliber misses the season, and veterans such as Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis are traded, all eyes will be off anything to do with the Celtics. But Jaylen Brown has something to say about that.

He came out, firing about losing the Player of the Month award to Jalen Brunson, despite posting 31.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks while shooting 53.8% from the field and 42.6% from the three. The four-time All-Star tied Larry Bird’s franchise record by scoring at least 30 points in nine straight games. That should have been enough to earn that award.

Brown doubled down on his comments that he is the best two-way player in the NBA, and it might be time to start giving him respect as such, or at least putting him in the conversation. The facts might even prove that Brown is one of the most underrated NBA stars in recent memory, and we have five of them.

1. Celtics 3rd In East, 2.5 Games Behind Top Seed

This season was never supposed to belong to Jaylen Brown. When Jayson Tatum went down with a torn Achilles last year, and Boston followed by moving on from Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, the expectation around the league was a massive rebuild. Instead, the Celtics have stayed firmly in the East’s upper tier, sitting third despite limited star power around Brown.

Brown is the one who inherited the responsibility and has responded with MVP-like performances. Derrick White has been outstanding in his role, but beyond him, this roster lacks the kind of high-end offensive support most top seeds rely on. Brown has responded by carrying the team, and at 22-12, Boston is winning games.

Brown has taken what many saw as a transitional Celtics roster into a legitimate contender, hovering just 2.5 games behind the top seed. Winning matters most for franchises such as the Celtics, and their star man is taking them there.

Jaylen Brown, averaging 30.1 points per game, is showing his growth under pressure. Without Tatum commanding defensive attention, Brown has been forced to create more than ever before, and the results have been almost shocking. He ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring while maintaining elite efficiency, shooting 51.0% from the field and 37.0% from three.

What stands out most is how refined his offensive package has become. Brown’s handle is far better, his shot selection sharper, and his patience in isolation improved. The days of simply relying on pure athleticism are over, and Brown has become a complete offensive player who can score in any 1-on-1 situation.

High-volume scorers are usually not efficient, but Brown has done the opposite. In a season where defenses load up specifically to stop him, he’s still producing like one of the league’s five best offensive weapons. A career-high 11.1 field-goal made on 21.7 attempts screams elite status.

3. Will Make 5th All-Star Selection At 29 Years Old

At 29 years old, Jaylen Brown is on track for his 5th All-Star selection, a fact that shows how elite he’s been across a difficult era of Celtics basketball. Yet somehow, his name still feels absent from most conversations around stars, especially when compared to flashier or more media-friendly peers.

Sharing the spotlight with Jayson Tatum for much of his career meant Brown often played the role of co-star rather than centerpiece. This season has stripped away that framing. As the unquestioned leader, Brown has validated every prior All-Star nod, and we now expect him to make it every year going forward.

Players don’t accidentally become five-time All-Stars in the modern NBA, where a lot of players are finding it easier than ever to post strong statistics across the board. Brown has moved beyond potential and is starting to build a resume and image as one of the best players in the NBA.

4. Elite Two-Way Wing Who Is A Difference-Maker

Brown’s claim as the league’s best two-way player may sound bold, but it isn’t too far-fetched. While ranking fourth in scoring, he’s also posting 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game, all while carrying a massive offensive load. More impressively, he ranks 57th in defensive win shares and anchors a Celtics defense (2nd in the NBA, allowing only 110.7 OPPG), posting a 115.8 defensive rating despite lacking elite rim protection.

His defensive versatility is what separates him from pure scorers. Brown can guard three positions, switching onto guards, wings, and even smaller bigs when necessary. There is no hesitation or fear when Brown aims to shut down players.

Anybody who follows the Celtics will admit that his impact is felt on both ends of the floor every night, and few high-usage scorers maintain this level of defense. That alone places him firmly in the two-way conversation, whether the league wants to acknowledge it or not.

5. Proving Himself To Be A Former Finals MVP

Jaylen Brown doesn’t have to imagine what carrying a team in the NBA looks like; he’s already experienced it. His 2024 Finals MVP wasn’t a fluke; it was proof that when the moment demands leadership, he rises to it. That postseason run validated his ability to perform under pressure.

This season is also adding to that fact. Brown has been consistently available, physically dominant, and mentally locked in across a fast-paced regular season. Most teams would fold after a player of Tatum’s caliber goes down, but Brown has stepped up in ways to remind us he won the most recognized individual honor in the game only two seasons ago.

Hall of Fame cases aren’t built overnight, but they start with seasons like this. A Finals MVP, five All-Star selections, elite two-way impact, and now a bona fide solo star campaign. Jaylen Brown is stacking evidence of a Hall of Fame resume.