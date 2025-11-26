Blazers vs. Spurs Injury Report: Star Rookie Could Return For San Antonio As Portland Hit Hard With Key Absences

A star rookie's possible return comes at the perfect time for a Spurs team fighting through injuries.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) regains control of the ball in the second half of the game at Mortgage Match Up Center.
Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs may finally get a major boost to their backcourt as rookie guard Dylan Harper inches closer to returning after missing the past 10 games.

Harper (left calf strain) has officially been listed as questionable for Wednesday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, marking the first real sign that his recovery is nearly complete. For a team that has been battling injuries across the roster, even the possibility of Harper is a major boost.

Harper injured the calf on November 2, after which he left the arena in a walking boot. The Spurs expected him to miss several weeks, and that time has been accurate. Before he got hurt, the rookie was producing strong early-season numbers, averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on efficient 50.0% shooting from the field and 35.7% from three.

San Antonio’s injury report is still long and highlights the challenges they continue to navigate. Victor Wembanyama (calf injury) remains out, while Jordan McLaughlin (hamstring injury) and Stephon Castle (hip flexor strain) will both miss the game. Without Wembanyama, the Spurs lose their defensive anchor and most dynamic lob threat, putting more pressure on De’Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell to steady the team offensively.

The Portland Trail Blazers, meanwhile, are dealing with an even more brutal stretch of absences.

Shaedon Sharpe (calf injury) is questionable, but the rest of the lineup has been gutted. Scoot Henderson (hamstring injury) remains out, and Jrue Holiday (calf strain) is still recovering. Blake Wesley (foot fracture) is out, while defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle (torn UCL) will miss extended time as well, along with Damian Lillard (Achilles), who will not feature this entire season.

For a team trying to stay afloat in the Western Conference playoff race, this cluster of injuries has dramatically shifted expectations.

Even with that, the Blazers enter this game with momentum. They are 8-10 and ninth in the West, but they are coming off a strong 115-103 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Jerami Grant exploded for 35 points, while Deni Avdija chipped in 22, and rookie big man Donovan Clingan added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Spurs sit at 11-5 and fifth in the West, but they are looking to bounce back after a 111-102 loss to the Suns in which De’Aaron Fox led the team with 26 points.

Both teams desperately need this matchup not only for the standings but also because it is a pivotal NBA Cup game. The Blazers are 2-1 at the top of the group, while the Spurs sit at 1-1 in third. A Portland win puts them in a strong position to advance, while a San Antonio win reshapes the group entirely.

If Dylan Harper returns, the Spurs gain a valuable spark. If not, they will once again lean on Fox and Vassell to carry the load. Either way, both teams enter short-handed, and the stakes could not be higher.

