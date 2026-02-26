How The Lakers Have Used Secret Messages To Pump Deandre Ayton’s Ego This Season

The Lakers know that Deandre Ayton will determine their ceiling this postseason, and it’s why they have gone to great lengths to set him up for success. In a recent story by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the extent of their efforts was revealed, which includes putting a unique message on Ayton’s water bottle.

“The Lakers have stoked that ego, too: Rob Pelinka, team president of basketball operations and general manager, commissioned a black T-shirt with a gold screen print depicting half of a lion’s face and half of Ayton’s face that he presented to the 27-year-old,” reported McMenamin. “Members of the training staff wrap Ayton’s water bottle in athletic tape and write ‘DA’s Crunk Juice — Drink this to unleash the beast’ in black marker on it before games.”

Ayton was the Lakers’ big addition this offseason, and things started out well enough. In the beginning, he was more committed to sacrificing for the team and seemed to genuinely accept his role as a supporting center. Over time, however, his effort began to wane, and his consistency has lacked from game to game. For the Lakers to maximize their potential, they’ll need Ayton to play up to his fullest potential.

“When he’s at his best, and we’ve seen it, we’ve seen glimpses of it, he’s playing with force,” a team source told ESPN. “And that’s playing with great force on both ends of the floor when it comes to screening. Then rolling and putting pressure on the rim; when the shot goes up, crashing the glass; sprinting back in transition; loading to the basketball; calling out your communication; being in the right positioning; contesting shots; boxing out. Those things for a big are just really thankless when you’re a skilled big. But on this team, that’s what his role is. He has to be a dirt worker.”

Ayton is clearly displeased with his role and has insisted that he doesn’t want to be used like Clint Capela. The problem is that Clint Capela’s game is exactly what the Lakers need right now. For a team that lacks size and defense under the rim, they’ve been looking to Ayton to provide that, and they’re at their best when he delivers while not overstepping his role.

That’s why stoking his ego is such an important and necessary step for the Lakers this season. If they can make him feel confident and secure in his role, it will open up a lot of opportunities for his teammates while evening the odds against the NBA’s more elite frontcourt.