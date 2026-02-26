Thunder Injury Report: Good News On Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Before MVP Clash Against Nuggets

The Thunder are set to face the Nuggets in their next game and have finally gotten some good news, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is no longer listed on their latest injury report after missing the last nine games due to an abdominal strain.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was averaging 31.8 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.4 rebounds before his injury while going 55.4% from the field and 39.0% from beyond the three-point line.

After playing in 49 games this season, the reigning MVP was sidelined before the All-Star weekend and was forced to miss the coveted event despite his fourth selection.

The superstar guard’s return brings good news for the Thunder, who allowed the Spurs (42-16) back into the race for the top spot in the West in the stretch of the Canadian guard’s extended absence.

The defending champions are currently 45-15 and have a 5-4 record over the last nine games in which the MVP was not available. But they are only two games ahead of the Spurs, who are in the second spot, as the battle for top seed in the West intensifies.

This extended absence also changed the dynamic of the MVP conversation this season, as Gilgeous-Alexander can only miss six more of the 22 games remaining this season for him to be considered eligible for the postseason awards due to the 65-game rule.

The Thunder’s injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Nuggets says Jalen Williams (hamstring strain), Ajay Mitchell (abdominal strain, ankle sprain), Branden Carlson (back strain), and Thomas Sorber (torn ACL) are all sidelined for the game.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have eight players on their injury report. Jamal Murray (illness) and Spencer Jones (right shoulder strain) are both listed as questionable for the game alongside Jalen Pickett (right knee soreness).

Julian Strawther (left great toe sprain) is listed as probable to play, and four players: Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain), Peyton Watson (right hamstring strain), Curtis Jones (Two-Way), and Tamar Bates (left foot surgery) are all listed as out for tomorrow’s clash against Thunder.

This will be the Nuggets’ second key showdown in the MVP race in as many games after they beat Jaylen Brown and the Celtics last night. It seems Nikola Jokic’s team could be severely short-handed for action tomorrow, while the Thunder comes closer to being fully healthy.

The three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is also on the fence of eligibility for the postseason awards, as he can miss only one more game this season. He missed 16 consecutive games due to a hyperextended knee before returning to action on January 30.

The two sides have faced off only once before in this season, where the Thunder defeated the Nuggets 121-111 in Denver. They are set to face off twice over the next two weeks (tomorrow and then on Monday, March 9) and once in April before closing out the regular season.

It will be interesting to see how things fare out for both teams in this season’s series. The Nuggets are currently 37-22 and could become a dark horse in the race as both the current and former MVPs’ teams battle at the top of the Western Conference.