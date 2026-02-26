Timberwolves Pick Up Kyle Anderson In Final Major Addition Before The NBA Playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves are gearing up for an ambitious Western playoff run, and their latest addition should help tip the odds in their favor. After clearing waivers to leave the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, NBA swingman Kyle Anderson plans to sign with the Wolves as he takes an opportunity to join a top West contender.

The report, which came from NBA insider Shams Charania, was celebrated by most Timberwolves fans, who have been eagerly awaiting to find out who might take that final roster spot. While Kyle Anderson may not be the most glamorous addition, his skillset should make him an ideal fit next to Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert or Naz Reid.

Anderson was traded to the Grizzlies back in February as part of the package for Jaren Jackson Jr. While he could have helped the Grizzlies once, they aren’t in a state to compete, given Ja Morant’s decline and their apparent shift toward a rebuild. Now that he’s free, the Timberwolves make for a solid and safe destination.

At fifth in the West (36-23), and coming off two straight appearances in the Conference Finals, Minnesota is already considered among the favorites to come out of the West. Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert have formed a formidable duo, with Julius Randle providing an important spark offensively. Off the bench, Naz Reid keeps things stable as a frequent Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

As a shifty, versatile forward with high basketball IQ, it won’t take much for Anderson to be effective on the Timberwolves (provided he can put aside his history with Rudy Gobert). With averages of 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 78.9% shooting from the field, he is someone who can make a subtle impact without disrupting the Timberwolves’ established chemistry.

At the very least, he adds depth and flexibility to an already stacked Timberwolves roster. In a competitive Western Conference, the Wolves need all the help they can get, and Anderson’s addition may be just enough to help them reach their goals this season. In the end, only time will tell how it unlocks their potential, but a move like this surely can’t hurt as the final NBA playoff push begins.