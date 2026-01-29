Charles Barkley Gives Deandre Ayton A Brutal Reality Check

Charles Barkley has never been known for sugarcoating his opinions, and his latest assessment of Deandre Ayton might be the bluntest reality check yet. Speaking about Ayton’s struggles, Barkley summed it up in one cutting line.

“Deandre Ayton is what I call a floater. If you don’t get him involved he kinda just floats around and does nothing.’

It was harsh, but it also captured exactly how much of the league currently views Ayton’s game.

For the Los Angeles Lakers, that description hits uncomfortably close to home. On paper, Ayton’s numbers still look respectable. He is averaging 13.3 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting an elite 64.3% from the field. Strip away the surface-level efficiency, though, and the drop off is hard to ignore.

Before mid-December, Ayton logged eight games of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. Since then, he has managed just one such performance across 16 games. The consistency that once defined his upside has disappeared.

The eye test has been even less forgiving. Against the Dallas Mavericks, Ayton finished with nine points and 11 rebounds while shooting 4 of 16 from the floor. It was not just the misses. It was how they came. Blown layups, missed lobs, and point-blank chances clanking off the rim. On one possession, Luka Doncic visibly threw his hands up after Ayton failed to convert what should have been an automatic finish. For a team built around Luka’s playmaking, those moments are momentum killers.

That frustration has not been limited to Luka. LeBron James staring down Ayton after missed assignments has gone viral more than once. Head coach JJ Redick has pulled Ayton early in games for lack of effort, choosing to close with Jaxson Hayes instead.

Even Ayton’s own comments have hinted at dissatisfaction. When discussing the offense, he remarked that ‘bigs can’t feed themselves,’ a quote that landed poorly given how many opportunities are being created for him. As ESPN’s Tim McMahon recently pointed out, playing in Los Angeles next to Luka is one of the easiest sales jobs in basketball. Big men around the league would happily sprint into screens, catch lobs, protect the rim, and finish plays without complaint.

That is why Barkley’s “floater” label feels so damning. Ayton was never supposed to be a low-maintenance role player. He was drafted to be a pillar, someone who imposed his will regardless of touches. Instead, he has become dependent on constant involvement to stay engaged. In today’s NBA, that is a dangerous trait.

League insiders already believe the Lakers would have no trouble replacing Ayton if they decide to move on. The team does not need a star center. It needs reliability, effort, and awareness. Unless something changes quickly, Barkley’s comment may stick. And once that reputation sets in, floating through games becomes floating out of the league.