The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to ask LeBron James to take a significant pay cut next season if he wants to return, and that conversation may ultimately define the final chapter of his career. Speaking on Get Up on ESPN, Brian Windhorst laid out the reality facing both sides once the season ends.

“LeBron has two big decisions to make when the season is over, whenever that is for the Lakers. One is, is he going to play another season? And he’s made it very clear he doesn’t seem to know, and I believe that.”

“The second thing is, if he’s going to play another season, how much money is he willing to play for? Because the Lakers almost certainly are going to ask him to take a pay cut, potentially a significant one. Would he be comfortable doing that to help the team build out, similar to what Dirk Nowitzki did in Dallas at the end of his career? Or would he consider, if he doesn’t like the Lakers’ offer, going somewhere else?”

“And if he wants to go somewhere else, Cleveland is there. There are several different ways they could get him. They definitely have a team where he would fit in, depending on what they might do in the offseason. But they’re not going to be able to pay him a huge amount of money.”

“So really, this comes down to where his comfort level is in doing that, especially with his family based in LA and the Southwest, with his son playing in Arizona and his other son playing for the Lakers.”

Cleveland remains the most obvious alternative. The Cleveland Cavaliers have been linked to LeBron consistently, and ESPN’s Dave McMenamin has reported that the organization would gladly sign him this summer if he wanted to return. Cleveland has a roster where LeBron could fit naturally, but there is a catch. They would not be able to pay him anywhere close to a max-level salary, as they are already a second-apron team. Any return there would also require a financial compromise.

From a basketball standpoint, the Lakers’ position is understandable. This is Luka Doncic’s team now. LeBron has adapted by playing more off the ball, but his ideal role has always involved heavy usage and control. Paying him close to 50 million dollars to be the third option is difficult to justify when the franchise is clearly transitioning toward a new core.

That said, LeBron has not shown any real signs of decline on the court. In his 23rd season, he is averaging 22.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists while shooting 50.2 percent from the field. He remains one of the league’s best playmakers and is still capable of being a top-tier contributor on any given night. This is not about performance. It is about timing and direction.

There is also noise off the floor. Rumors of tension with Jeanie Buss have lingered throughout the season, even though both sides have publicly denied any fallout. Even so, the timing is difficult to ignore.

The Lakers asking LeBron to take a pay cut is not a sign of disrespect. It is a reflection of where the franchise is headed. Whether LeBron is willing to meet them there will determine if his story in Los Angeles continues or quietly comes to an end.