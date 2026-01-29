Charles Barkley Mocks Shaquille O’Neal For Lying About Being A Billionaire: “Stop Lying About $300 Million”

Charles Barkley roasted Shaquille O’Neal on live TV over his billionaire claims.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Charles Barkley
February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal delivered yet another viral moment on Inside the NBA, this time with Barkley openly mocking Shaq for inflating his billionaire status. What began as a routine debate about playoff contenders quickly spiraled into one of those classic exchanges that remind fans why the show’s chemistry remains unmatched.

The panel was discussing teams in the Eastern Conference when Barkley tossed out a bold take, suggesting the Charlotte Hornets could sneak into the playoffs. Shaq immediately pushed back, noting their 19–28 record and 11th-place standing. Things escalated when O’Neal confidently claimed he would bet ‘everything he’s got’ that Barkley was wrong. That was all the opening Chuck needed.

Without missing a beat, Barkley fired back with a perfectly timed jab.

“Let me tell you something, you always talk about being a billionaire. I did some research, and you’re only worth about $700 million. Stop lying about the other $300 million.”

The line stopped the segment cold. Shaq burst out laughing, the production crew lost it, and even Ernie Johnson struggled to keep things moving as the show briefly unraveled.

The joke hit harder because it touched on something Shaq often leans into publicly. While O’Neal has frequently referenced billionaire status, estimates place his net worth closer to the $400 million range. During his NBA career, Shaq earned roughly $286 million in salary alone, then added well over $95 million per year through endorsements, business ventures, and media work. By any reasonable standard, that is extraordinary wealth, just not quite the billion dollar mark Barkley gleefully called out.

What makes moments like this resonate is not the accuracy of the numbers but the delivery. Barkley’s willingness to poke fun at Shaq, even on something as personal as money, speaks to the comfort and trust between the two. Shaq laughing along instead of pushing back only reinforced why the exchange worked so well. There was no bitterness, just two Hall of Famers enjoying the absurdity of it all.

Ironically, Barkley’s original Hornets take was not completely outlandish. The Hornets have quietly gone 7–3 in their last 10 games and sit 11th in the East with a 20-29 record. They have outperformed several teams ahead of them in the standings. Still, none of that mattered once the net worth joke landed. The basketball talk instantly became secondary.

That is the magic of Inside the NBA. The analysis matters, but the moments linger. With fewer episodes and less airtime than in its peak years, these flashes of unfiltered humor feel even more valuable. Barkley roasting Shaq over ‘missing’ $300 million was not just a punchline. It was a reminder of why fans keep tuning in, hoping for moments like this to break out again.

ByVishwesha Kumar
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. 
