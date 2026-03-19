LeBron James Wants To Play In Back-To-Back Games Despite Physical Challenges

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a convincing 124-116 victory over the Houston Rockets, cementing a 2-1 win in the season series against them. With LeBron James showcasing a terrific performance, the Lakers rallied behind the superstar to secure their seventh consecutive win.

LeBron James’ contributions are a positive sight, but the potential elbow injury he suffered may raise some concerns about his availability for Thursday night’s game against the Miami Heat. However, James seems motivated to recover while rushing back from the locker room to speak with Lisa Salters during his postgame interview.

“We’ve got a back-to-back. I’m 41,” James joked. “I need to prepare. But I’ll take care of myself and hopefully be ready for tomorrow night.”

Having played 34 minutes on the night, the 41-year-old pulled out all the stops to help lead L.A. to victory. With 30 points and five rebounds on 13-14 shooting from the field, LeBron James continues to demonstrate his ability to be a key contributor for the team.

While impressive, such a game can prove taxing. LeBron James shed light on this during his postgame media availability, stating:

“Look at me right now… I feel like shit, but in the game I felt pretty good. Before the game, I didn’t feel that great. I was yawning and tired. I was literally just like talking to myself. Like, ‘Come on. Here we go. Let’s figure it out. Get through this.’ But I felt pretty good in the game, and like I said, I’m happy I’m able to make a few plays that helped our team win.”

Although there were concerns about how James’ return would affect L.A.’s performance, it is becoming abundantly clear that having him back in the lineup has been better for the team. With a 4-0 record and an offensive rating of 122.9 (5th in the NBA) during that period, the Purple and Gold are positively humming.

Since embracing a secondary role in the rotation, LeBron James has been one of the Lakers’ most impactful players. Although his statistical contributions have taken a hit, the superstar has managed to come up with key plays on both ends of the floor.

Over the last four games, LeBron James is averaging 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while shooting 64.2% from the field and 40.0% from three-point range. In addition to his offensive contributions, James has also been crucial on the defensive end, adding 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

With successive wins against the Rockets, the Purple and Gold have solidified their claim on third place in the West (44-25). While boasting a 9-1 record in their last 10 games, Los Angeles appears to be asserting itself as a legitimate title contender. On that note, beating Miami will be necessary to improve their overall standing.

Although Bam Adebayo‘s 83-point outburst was noteworthy, the Heat haven’t been able to replicate their success lately, having lost two games consecutively. With an opportunity to capitalize on Miami’s position and extend their winning streak, the Lakers will hope LeBron James is available to maximize their chances.