Blake Griffin Looks Shredded Next To His Fiancée Francesca Aiello At The Beach

Blake Griffin might be done with the NBA, but physically, he doesn’t look like someone who stepped away from the game at all. He was recently spotted on a beach outing with his fiancée Francesca Aiello, and the biggest takeaway was simple. He still looks like an active player.

Griffin was shirtless, wearing green shorts, walking along the sand, and he looked lean and strong. Not bulky in the old sense, but more defined. The kind of shape you usually see from players during the season, not after retirement. Some players lose that edge once they’re out. Griffin clearly hasn’t.

🥰 Exclusive: Blake Griffin shows off his shredded beach bod with fiancée Francesca Aiello! Photos: https://t.co/MzE7AJQdBU pic.twitter.com/HeVbDMSnh5 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 18, 2026

Aiello stood out as well, which is not surprising.

She is the founder of Frankies Bikinis, so beachwear is literally her space. She wore a patterned bikini, and the whole setting looked like something straight out of a campaign shoot, except it wasn’t staged. Just the two of them walking, talking, with their dog tagging along.

Their relationship has had its turns.

They first got together back in 2018, then split, then found their way back in 2023. Since reconnecting, things have been steady, and Griffin proposed during the 2024 holiday period. Since then, they’ve kept things relatively low-key, but moments like this show how comfortable they are around each other now.

There was also a moment that felt very Griffin.

At one point, he noticed something in the sand. Instead of ignoring it, he picked it up and showed it to Aiello. It turned out to be an old condom. Most people would walk past it. Griffin didn’t. He turned it into a joke, and both of them ended up laughing about it.

It sounds random, but it says something about the dynamic. He has always had that mix of serious competitor and someone who doesn’t take everything too seriously off the court. That part hasn’t changed.

What stands out more is how he looks now compared to the end of his career.

With the Los Angeles Clippers and later teams, injuries slowed him down, and the explosiveness dipped. That version of Griffin is not what you see here. This version looks lighter, fresher, and honestly more relaxed.

Retirement seems to have helped.

There is no pressure to perform. No recovery schedule or expectations tied to stats. But he has still kept himself in shape, which usually comes down to habit more than obligation.

This wasn’t a major moment. Just a beach walk. But it showed two things clearly: Griffin is still in elite shape and he looks like he’s enjoying life a lot more now.