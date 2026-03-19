Isiah Thomas Reveals He And Michael Jordan Haven’t Spoken In 34 Years

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan's rivalry on the court left a personal distaste that never went away from either side.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Isiah Thomas Reveals He And Michael Jordan Haven't Spoken In 34 Years
Credit: Fadeaway World

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas formed two ends of arguably one of the best basketball rivalries of the late 1980s and early ’90s. Jordan’s Chicago Bulls and Thomas’ ‘Bad Boy’ Pistons met three times in the Playoffs, with Detroit handing Chicago series losses in 1989 and 1990 before the Bulls broke the hump in 1991, embarking on a run of six championships in the next nine seasons.

The on-court rivalry had a personal impact on both Thomas and Jordan’s relationship as basketball players. While players from that era weren’t as friendly as players nowadays, we did see Larry Bird and Magic Johnson have one of the greatest hardwood rivalries, which blossomed into a profound friendship. That did not happen with Thomas and Jordan, as their on-court rivalry allegedly prompted Jordan to use his influence and keep Thomas out of the 1992 Team USA Olympic Dream Team.

Thomas’s absence from the Dream Team had a great personal impact on the Pistons legend. He was a guest on The Beat with Ari Mebler on MS Now, where the host asked him when he last spoke to his old rival. Thomas revealed that it’s been 34 years since his last conversation with Jordan, just before the Dream Team snub.

“It was right before the Dream Team.”

Thomas has openly spoken about being left out of the Dream Team and aggressively implies that it was because of Jordan, although it has never been objectively proven.

“They didn’t want me on the team,” Thomas said. “A lot of people were saying there was no secret meeting. So it just sounds like it’s just one guy [Michael Jordan]. I’m just saying, that’s the way it sounded, and if that’s how you felt, own it. If you didn’t feel that way, then clean it up.”

The player who won the Olympics MVP on the Dream Team was Charles Barkley, and even he has openly said that Thomas should’ve been on the team and addressed that Jordan didn’t want him on the team. Thomas even reacted to this admission before deleting his post on X.

“I’m glad you asked me that because every time I hear that BS, like, no, man, they never asked me. Should Isiah have been on the team? Probably. I was never asked. And well, I mean, like I say, obviously, it’s come out a couple of times that Michael didn’t want him on the team.” 

The relationship between Jordan and Thomas has always been known to be as terrible personally. Although Thomas claims the pair haven’t spoken to each other since before the Dream Team incident, it contradicts something Thomas himself revealed in the same All The Smoke podcast appearance, where he said Jordan held him out of the Dream Team. Thomas had said that Jordan reached out personally to have him be involved in ‘The Last Dance.’

Thomas’ statement is more of a reminder that he and Jordan will likely never reconcile. The Dream Team snub has left a hole in Thomas’ legacy that he wishes wasn’t there, but he still retired as a two-time champion, one-time Finals MVP, five-time All-NBA selection, and 12-time All-Star selection. He averaged 19.2 points, 9.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1,9 steals over an illustrious 13-year career and is still remembered as one of the greatest point guards ever.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience.A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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