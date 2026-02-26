Lakers Fall To Suns In 113-110 Heartbreaker Due To O’Neale’s Game-Winner; Instant Reaction

Sometimes you do enough to win, and still walk away stunned.

The Lakers shot 50.7% from the field, hit 88.5% of their free throws, and got a masterclass from Luka Doncic. They led by as many as 13 and controlled stretches of the second half. Yet with the game on the line, it was the Suns that delivered the final punch.

Royce O’Neale drilled the game-winner, capping off a night where the Suns lived and died by the three, and lived just enough to escape.

Here’s the instant reaction.

1. Luka Doncic Was Brilliant, And It Still Wasn’t Enough

Luka Doncic was sensational. He poured in 41 points on 12-21 shooting, hit 6-11 from three, and went 11-12 at the line. He added 8 rebounds and 8 assists, controlling the offense for nearly 40 minutes.

He scored at all three levels, manipulated switches, and carried the scoring load whenever the Lakers’ offense stalled. For long stretches, he was simply the best player on the floor.

But late-game execution wasn’t clean enough. While Doncic delivered throughout the night, the Lakers couldn’t generate one final stop, and one superstar performance doesn’t erase defensive breakdowns.

2. Phoenix’s Three-Point Volume Won The Math Battle

The Suns shot 22-50 from three (44.0%). That’s 66 points from beyond the arc.

The Lakers shot efficiently overall (50.7% from the field), but they only made 11 threes. That 33-point difference from deep completely shifted the math of the game.

Grayson Allen led the bench charge with 28 points and 6-16 from three, while Collin Gillespie added 21 points and 6-11 from deep. Even Royce O’Neale knocked down 3 triples before delivering the dagger.

When a team takes 50 threes and hits 44.0% of them, you’re constantly chasing.

3. Interior Dominance Didn’t Translate To A Win

The Lakers actually won the paint battle 46-30 and got to the line far more often, shooting 23-26 on free throws.

LeBron James added 15 points and 5 assists, while Austin Reaves chipped in 14. The Lakers attacked downhill and forced contact.

But Phoenix neutralized that edge with second-chance opportunities, grabbing 15 offensive rebounds. Those extra possessions led to kick-out threes, and those threes ultimately proved decisive.

4. Deandre Ayton’s Struggles Hurt

Deandre Ayton had a rough night: 2 points in 23 minutes, and a team-worst -24 plus/minus.

With Phoenix going small and spacing the floor, Ayton struggled to impact the game offensively. He only attempted three shots and never established rhythm inside.

In a matchup where the Lakers won the paint statistically, they needed more presence from their starting center, especially defensively on the glass.

5. The Final Possession, And Defensive Breakdown

As the clock draws to the last couple of seconds with the score tied, Phoenix sets up its play. The defense rotated, and they doubled out, and Royce O’Neale saw enough space to shoot.

Game over.

The coverage was good, but one guy was a little late to the party, and with that little slip at this level of play, it’s over. The Suns had more decisive play, and with 54% of the time they played, they were winning. The Lakers had their last shot, but were out of time.