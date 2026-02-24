Cade Cunningham Claims Pistons Lost Because They Couldn’t Figure Out Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama's defensive presence caused a lot of issues for Cade Cunningham and the Pistons.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Cade Cunningham emphasizes Victor Wembanyama's impact as cause for Pistons' loss Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs emerged victorious after a physical 114-103 bout with the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. With a stellar display on both ends of the floor, Pistons superstar Cade Cunningham had to give props to the Spurs’ squad for their execution.

Dealing with Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama proved to be particularly challenging for the Pistons, something Cade Cunningham noted during his post-game media availability. While addressing Wembanyama’s defensive presence, he shared:

“We just couldn’t figure Wemby out early enough. Changed a lot of our shots, changed our approach, and there were spurts where we found things and did things we like to do. He just changed too many shots and didn’t figure him out early enough.”

Along with Cunningham, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff also emphasized Wembanyama’s impact on the game, highlighting how the team needed to change its approach before the next matchup.

“You have to go through him, you can’t go around him,” Bickerstaff added. “(Duren) did a great job late, where he was going through him. If you allow him to play in space, he’s too smart, too talented … you have to go through him more.”

Wembanyama dominated on the defensive end against the Pistons. In the process of asserting himself under the rim, the Spurs center logged six blocks, three of which were on Cade Cunningham.

Additionally, Wembanyama’s 17 rebounds (8 offensive rebounds) also caused issues for the Pistons, who fielded a relatively thinner big man rotation with Isaiah Stewart still serving a suspension.

 

The Spurs Locked Up Cade Cunningham

While Victor Wembanyama’s defensive effort was a major reason for the Pistons’ loss, their coverage of Cade Cunningham was equally noteworthy. With the likes of Stephon Castle drawing on the task of guarding the Pistons’ superstar, San Antonio restricted Cunningham to 16 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds on 5-26 FG.

When asked about the Castle’s defensive effort while guarding Cade Cunningham, JB Bickerstaff noted that it was a combined effort, stating:

“I mean, it wasn’t just him [Castle]. They had five guys dialed into him, trying to limit what Cade can do and his impact. But we’ll go back and watch the film. We’ll be prepared.”

While Cunningham securing a double-double is still impressive, the Spurs succeeded in choking his ability to create scoring opportunities for the Pistons. With Detroit shooting approximately 38% from the field and 19% from beyond the arc, San Antonio’s defensive execution was undoubtedly top-class.

With this loss, Detroit’s five-game winning streak came to an end, seeing the team fall to 42-13 on the season. Although they reign atop the Eastern Conference with a comfortable 5.5 game differential, the Pistons will need to stack their wins against the top teams in the West to truly assert their status as genuine title contenders.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images Stephen Curry Reportedly Eyeing Team USA Spot For 2028 Olympics
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like