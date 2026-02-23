5 Reasons Why The Spurs Knocked Off Pistons In 114-103 Victory As They Close In On 1st Seed In The West

The Spurs have done it again, knocking off the leading team in the conference after sweeping the OKC Thunder and now taking out the Pistons in a 114-103 victory.

Eddie Bitar
6 Min Read
Dec 27, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after scoring during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Spurs didn’t play a perfect game Sunday night, but they played a winning one. In a 114-103 victory, San Antonio controlled 70% of the game, built a lead as large as 15 points, and used shot-making and rim protection to offset a rebounding deficit.

Contents

Despite being outshot overall from the field (41.6% to Detroit’s 37.7% isn’t a huge gap) and losing the rebounding battle 55-50, the Spurs dominated the areas that matter most in today’s NBA: three-point efficiency, ball movement, and defensive impact. They buried 18 threes at a 45.0% clip, compared to Detroit’s brutal 7-36 (19.4%) performance from deep.

With the race for the No. 1 seed tightening in the Western Conference, San Antonio delivered a composed performance built on spacing, playmaking, and interior dominance. Here are five key reasons they walked away with the 11-point win.

 

1. Three-Point Shooting Created Immediate Separation

The most glaring statistical difference came from beyond the arc. San Antonio shot 18-40 from three (45.0%), while Detroit managed just 7-36 (19.4%). That’s a 33-point advantage from deep in a game decided by 11.

Devin Vassell was electric, finishing with 28 points on 10-14 shooting, including a blistering 7-11 from three. Julian Champagnie added 5-8 from beyond the arc for 17 points, giving San Antonio two elite perimeter threats who stretched Detroit’s defense thin.

Meanwhile, Detroit’s primary shooters struggled badly. Duncan Robinson shot 3-11 from three, and Cade Cunningham went 2-9. The Pistons’ 19.4% team mark from deep allowed San Antonio to collapse into the paint defensively without fear of consistent punishment.

 

2. Victor Wembanyama Controlled The Interior On Both Ends

Victor Wembanyama delivered a dominant two-way performance, finishing with 21 points, 17 rebounds, and 6 blocks in 36 minutes. His presence alone altered Detroit’s offensive rhythm.

He grabbed 8 offensive rebounds, helping San Antonio total 16 second-chance opportunities. Those extra possessions neutralized Detroit’s overall rebounding edge and extended multiple key scoring runs.

Defensively, his 6 blocks and countless altered shots limited Detroit’s efficiency inside. While the Pistons scored 62 points in the paint, many of those came through volume rather than efficiency, particularly late when the outcome was largely decided.

 

3. Ball Movement And Playmaking Set The Tone

San Antonio had 32 assists on 42 made field goals, while Detroit had 21 assists on 40 made field goals. Other teams play in a similar way to Detroit, which shows a clear difference in how each team plays the game.

De’Aaron Fox maintained the game flow to control the tempo of the game. In the 4th quarter, he made sure the ball went to the right people to shoot to keep them on the winning side.

Detroit relied on individual players to make driving actions. Cade Cunningham went 5-for-26, and while on a 26-attempt isolation, the offense went stagnant – and that’s exactly what happened.

 

4. Defensive Activity Changed The Game

Detroit could not execute its offense well because Wembanyama, the Spurs’ leading scorer, had 11 blocks and 8 steals to disrupt the execution in the offensive half. Other defenders worked hard to rotate on the weak side all night.

Despite San Antonio allowing Detroit 16 fast-break points, they were able to keep the Pistons’ transition scoring low because they turned defensive rebounds into uncontested shots on the perimeter, and their transition defense made them take a lot of contested shots.

The Spurs had the same 16 turnovers, but San Antonio’s good defensive pressure turned the Pistons’ turnovers into 21 points, while the Spurs’ pressure only allowed Detroit to score 13 points off turnovers. That is a big difference.

 

5. Balanced Scoring Overcame Rebounding Deficit

Detroit still won the rebounding battle at 55-50, with 20 offensive rebounds. However, they couldn’t turn those rebounds into runs. There were key moments where the Spurs’ defense stepped up.

The Spurs had 5 players score in double figures. This included Vassell (28), Wembanyama (21), Champagnie (17), Castle (16), and Fox (10). Such a balanced attack made it tough for Detroit to focus on any one scorer.

On the other hand, Detroit had a strong reliance on Jalen Duren’s 25 points and 14 rebounds. There was little scoring behind him, and Ronald Holland II had 15 points off the bench. Especially with Cunningham’s inefficiency, the flow of the offense was really impacted.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Dec 27, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images Spurs Player Ratings: Wemby’s Double-Double And Vassell’s 28 Points Lead To Huge Win Against Pistons
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like