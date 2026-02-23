Spurs Player Ratings: Wemby’s Double-Double And Vassell’s 28 Points Lead To Huge Win Against Pistons

The San Antonio Spurs didn’t play a flawless game, but they played a winning one. Against the Detroit Pistons, it was about shot-making from the perimeter and defensive control at the rim – two areas that ultimately decided the night.

San Antonio buried 18 threes at a 45.0% clip, spacing the floor and forcing Detroit into long defensive rotations. On the other end, Victor Wembanyama turned the paint into restricted airspace, stacking up blocks and altering even more attempts that won’t show in the box score.

Detroit actually won the rebounding battle and scored 62 points in the paint, but the Spurs’ efficiency from deep and superior ball movement (32 assists) allowed them to dictate the rhythm. When the game tightened, Devin Vassell delivered the separation buckets.

Victor Wembanyama: A+

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 17 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 6 BLK, 3 TOV, 6-16 FG, 2-5 3-PT FG, 7-8 FT, 36 MIN

The shooting efficiency wasn’t pristine, but Wembanyama’s overall impact was undeniable. Seventeen rebounds and six blocks headline the performance, and there were several other possessions where Detroit simply altered course to avoid challenging him at the rim.

Offensively, he stayed aggressive, got to the line, and stepped out confidently for five three-point attempts. Even when the jumper didn’t fall, his presence bent the defense and created cleaner looks for teammates.

Devin Vassell: A+

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 10-14 FG, 7-11 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 36 MIN

Vassell was the offensive difference-maker. He shot with total confidence, drilling seven threes and looking comfortable whether firing off movement or pulling up in space. Detroit tried different defenders, but none consistently slowed him.

What made it more impressive was the timing. When the Pistons showed signs of closing the gap, Vassell answered. His shot-making created breathing room and allowed the Spurs to maintain control deep into the fourth quarter.

Julian Champagnie: B+

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 6-12 FG, 5-8 3-PT FG, 36 MIN

Champagnie gave the Spurs exactly what they needed from the wing: confident, decisive shooting. He didn’t hesitate on clean looks and punished Detroit for helping off him, especially in the first half when San Antonio was establishing control from beyond the arc.

Beyond the shooting, his defensive activity stood out. Two blocks and a steal reflect how engaged he was on that end, and his rebounding helped balance out Detroit’s physical presence inside.

Stephon Castle: B+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 11 AST, 4 TOV, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 7-16 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 1-3 FT, 30 MIN

Castle’s stat line reflects a poised floor general. Eleven assists highlight how well he read Detroit’s defense, consistently finding shooters in rhythm and bigs in stride toward the rim.

While the four turnovers and missed free throws leave room for growth, his overall command of the offense was steady. He played with composure and helped keep the ball moving crisply throughout the night.

Keldon Johnson: B-

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 1 STL, 4-11 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 22 MIN

Johnson brought energy and physicality off the bench, attacking the glass and playing downhill when opportunities opened. The efficiency wasn’t sharp, but the aggression was evident.

He helped maintain tempo during second-unit stretches and provided a spark when the offense needed a jolt.

De’Aaron Fox: C+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 4-17 FG, 0-5 3-PT FG, 2-4 FT, 33 MIN

De’Aaron Fox couldn’t find his favorite mid-range rhythm, and his threes just didn’t fall that day. His numbers showed it. But he was still able to pitch in the needed effort in other areas. He showed good engagement with 7 boards and 7 assists. Pair that with the two steals, and it illustrates good enough offensive engagement to keep the ball moving to San Antonio in the transition game.

Harrison Barnes: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1-4 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 15 MIN

The game was silent on the possibility of score-stealing space and shooting very little on offense. He didn’t force anything, but it also meant he wouldn’t leave his mark in the game. Steady contributions to his own offense were replaced with passing fuel to keep that machine moving.

Dylan Harper: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2-7 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 18 MIN

Harper’s shot wasn’t falling consistently, but he showed flashes of playmaking and defensive awareness. Three assists and a steal point to active engagement.

He remained composed despite the shooting struggles and made a few smart reads that kept the offense flowing.

Luke Kornet: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 4 REB, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 9 MIN

Kornet contributed on the glass and provided a steady interior presence in brief stretches. He wasn’t asked to do much offensively and stayed within his role.

The rebounding was helpful, especially during a night where Detroit had success on the boards.

Carter Bryant: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1 BLK, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 4 MIN

Little time was given, but it was time that was well used; the 3 points include the successfully made 3-pointer. Then he added the defensive block.

In the limited time, he made the right choices and did not show any signs of being nervous.