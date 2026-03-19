LeBron James Posts Pic Of Lady Who Flipped Off Luka Doncic During Lakers-Rockets Game

It’s never a good idea to light a fire under Luka Doncic, and Rockets fans found that out the hard way in their recent back-to-back set against the Lakers.

During a recent showdown against the Rockets, a woman was caught in the ultimate act of disrespect, even drawing the attention of LeBron James himself. In a simple yet powerful Instagram story post, he exposed the fan with a caption that included nothing but laughing emojis.

Things clearly got heated in the Toyota Center, en route to the Lakers’ 124-116 win. While it’s hard to say what, in particular, caused this woman’s extreme reaction, it’s normal to feel some frustration when a guy is going off like that. In that game, Luka was absolutely deadly with 40 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 48.0% shotoing and 41.2% shooting from three, pissing off the fans who were forced to watch him torch their team.

In truth, he was playing like a man possessed on the court, and it wasn’t until later that he explained what fired him up. Besides that hostile act from the woman, he recalled the words from a fan early on that helped spark his dominant performance. According to Luka, it started in the first quarter, when a fan began to trash-talk after missing a few early shots.

“Some guy was talking crazy. Showing me his… never mind. It was in English, I made sure he understood,” said Doncic. “It was in the first quarter after I missed the first four shots. He started talking, and I heard him in the first quarter.”

Luka doesn’t usually pay much attention to what happens on the sidelines, but this was a special exception. In such an important game, against a tough opponent, the stakes couldn’t be higher, and both teams felt the pressure to come out on top. It’s moments like these that can help tip the scales, and it was clearly enough for Luka to play with an added edge on the floor.

Of course, Doncic has been going off all season, and he doesn’t need any extra motivation to step up and play his best. Still, after hearing so much chatter from the crowd, he felt compelled to give the Rockets everything he had, and the result was a dominant performance that secured a victory on the road.

LeBron, being the teammate he is, didn’t just ignore the hostility. Even as the Lakers move on, he made sure to highlight a brutal reaction from the crowd, likely in hopes of inspiring another brilliant performance from Doncic.

Tonight, on the second night of a back-to-back, the odds are (admittedly) stacked against the Lake Show, but a win is still within reach. With Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves cleared to play, this team is at full strength against the Heat, and Luka’s MVP-like play is more than capable of carrying them to their eighth straight victory. For Miami’s sake, the fans better be on their best behavior, or they could risk sparking another 40-piece from the NBA’s leading scorer.