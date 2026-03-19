Houston Rockets Are Feeling Some Regret Over The Kevin Durant Trade

Kevin Durant has been having a fine season for the Rockets, but there remains some lingering doubt on his long-term future with the franchise.

After a pair of losses to the Lakers, there are even rumblings that the Rockets are having some regrets over their decision to trade for him last summer. Back in June, they acquired the two-time champion from the Suns in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (Khaman Maluach), and five second-round picks.

“Some members of the Houston Rockets regret trading for Kevin Durant last offseason,” reported Ahn Fire Digital. “While Durant is putting up stellar numbers and the Rockets are in fifth place in the Western Conference standings, the team’s chemistry and camaraderie haven’t been as good as they were last season, sources said. ‘A lot of guys miss Jalen and Dillon,’ one source said. ‘Kevin hasn’t bonded with anyone here yet.’”

The Rockets were already competitive before adding Durant. In 2024-25, they finished second in the West at 52-30, an impressive record for a young and inexperienced team. Defined by grit, physicality, and maximum effort, the Rockets built a culture under Ime Udoka that was finally starting to bear fruit as their young players developed. Then, out of nowhere, they had the idea to mix it all up by adding Kevin Durant to the mix.

On the court, Durant has played up to his usual standards. In 57 games, he’s averaging 25.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 51.6% shooting and 40.2% shooting from three. He’s the leading scorer for the Rockets and their primary choice on the offensive end.

What’s less ideal is Durant’s reported disposition toward his teammates. He doesn’t quite connect with this group in the same way that Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks did. The chemistry isn’t as high as it used to be, and you can see the cracks during some of their most chaotic stretches. It didn’t help that Kevin was caught dissing his teammates in a secret burner account.

While Durant hasn’t publicly indicated displeasure with his position, it fits the pattern of what we’ve seen from him over the years. Ever since leaving the Warriors in 2019, he’s tried and failed to achieve success with multiple other teams, including the Nets and Suns. Over his entire career, he’s clashed with teammates and co-stars, including Draymond Green, James Harden, and Bradley Beal.

On the Rockets, Durant has tried his best to adjust his game (despite clashing over offensive strategies), but the team is on track for a worse record than last season. More than anything, the issue seems to be with the team’s chemistry, as Durant has yet to form a lasting bond with his Rockets teammates. Whether that’s a symptom of his busy schedule or a sign of something deeper remains to be seen, but it’s not ideal for a team with title ambitions in the West.

The biggest question now for Durant is what comes next. With another two years and $89 million on his contract, he’s still locked in for the foreseeable future. Unless the Rockets opt for a trade, they have no choice but to make things work and create a winning situation around Durant and Alperen Sengun.