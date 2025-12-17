Clippers vs. Thunder Injury Report: What Is The Problem With James Harden?

James Harden headlines the injury report as the Clippers prepare to face the red-hot Thunder.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) brings the ball up the court during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder released their injury reports ahead of tomorrow’s matchup, with James Harden once again drawing the most attention. While both teams are dealing with key absences, Harden’s situation continues to loom large for a Clippers group still searching for consistency.

For the Clippers, James Harden (left calf contusion) been ruled out (via Joey Linn). His absence removes one of the team’s primary ball handlers and offensive engines, forcing Los Angeles to adjust both its rotation and playmaking responsibilities heading into the matchup.

Oklahoma City will be without Isaiah Hartenstein (right soleus injury management) and Jaylin Williams (right heel bursitis), both of whom have been ruled out. The Thunder did receive some positive news, however, as Isaiah Joe is set to return after missing time, giving OKC a boost to its perimeter depth.

Coming off a loss to the Spurs on Saturday in the NBA Cup, the Thunder will be looking to get back on track on their home turf. They remain undefeated through 12 games at the Paycom Center this season and are heavy favorites to secure the win tomorrow.

For the Clippers, the wait begins for Harden’s return. His calf issue has added another layer of uncertainty to an already uneven season. He played 31 minutes in Monday’s loss to the Grizzlies, posting 13 points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals, and zero blocks on 40.0 percent shooting (66.7 percent from three). It was the team’s fourth straight loss.

Harden was having an All-Star season before this latest setback, averaging an impressive stat line of 26.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 44.0 percent shooting for the Clippers. For now, the team will have to play on without him, and his status remains uncertain for Saturday’s showdown against the Lakers.

While the injury is not believed to be long-term, Harden’s absence highlights how dependent the Clippers remain on his leadership to stabilize the offense. Until he is back on the floor, questions will persist about how sustainable the team’s current formula really is. For a group already on the brink of collapse, it seems any setback can become the event that derails the season.

Either way, at 6-20, the season is already getting out of hand for Los Angeles. Between shaky star availability, the league’s cap-circumvention investigation, and Chris Paul’s unceremonious exit, this has not been the run Clippers fans expected, and far from the one they deserved.

As the losses continue and the situation devolves further, the Clippers will have to decide how long they are willing to keep faith in this group. With several years passed in the Kawhi Leonard era and little to show for it, the title window is closing fast on what was once a hopeful organization.

With Harden sidelined and questions continuing to mount, this matchup feels like another measuring stick for where the Clippers truly stand. The Thunder have protected their home floor all season, while Los Angeles is still searching for answers. Until Harden returns, every game carries added weight, and the margin for error continues to shrink.

