Kevin Durant Says He Joined Warriors Because They Averaged 120 Points

Kevin Durant revisited one of the most controversial decisions of his career while speaking on the Unguarded podcast. This time, he focused on why the fit in Oklahoma City ultimately pushed him toward Golden State.

“In OKC, we had a lot of specialists,” Durant said. “Dudes that played defense but couldn’t score on their own. Couldn’t shoot the ball, somebody who could shoot but then couldn’t guard that well.”

Durant played in Oklahoma City, formerly the Seattle SuperSonics, for the first nine years of his career, averaging 27.4 points, seven rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and one block per game on 48.3 percent shooting, including 38.0 percent from three. He led the Thunder to the NBA Finals in 2012 and won an MVP there in 2014.

So when he left all of that behind to join the 73-win Warriors in 2016, the move was met with major scrutiny. Beyond already being the league’s best team, Golden State was also the same group that had eliminated Durant and the Thunder just months earlier.

Nevertheless, Durant was drawn to the culture and chemistry that had taken the league by storm. On the court, Golden State’s spacing and offensive firepower offered a freedom he rarely experienced with the Thunder, forcing defenses to guard him honestly instead of loading up on every possession.

“Golden State calling me, I’m like sh*t, they’re averaging 120 a game,” Durant added. “I don’t have to worry bout a zone every time I catch the ball, top locking me, double teaming me. I feel like we made the game better because you had to come with it from the first possession of the game or you’re gonna get blown out.”

For Durant, the idea of playing without constant defensive pressure was appealing. Alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, he could experience that freedom while dominating at a level few teams had ever reached. In his mind, it was the best of both worlds and a chance to raise the standard across the league.

At the time, and even today, the Warriors are known for a culture of excellence that has delivered four championships since 2015. In the process, Durant also won two championships and two Finals MVPs. Their system prioritizes teamwork and shared responsibility, a stark contrast to the Thunder during much of Durant’s tenure.

With players like Russell Westbrook, Serge Ibaka, James Harden, and others, the Thunder were not nearly as balanced, placing uneven pressure on Durant to face the toughest defensive assignments night after night.

Durant’s explanation adds more context to a decision that still divides fans years later. Rather than framing it as an escape or shortcut, he views the move as a basketball choice rooted in fit and freedom. Whether people agree or not, his comments reinforce how differently players and fans often see the same moment, especially when championships and legacies are involved.