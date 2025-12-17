Kevin Durant Blames Stephen Curry And Damian Lillard For The Collapse Of The All-Star Game

Kevin Durant blamed Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard while discussing what went wrong with the NBA All-Star Game.

February 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Shaq’s OGs guard Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors and forward Kevin Durant (35) of the Phoenix Suns look on in the game against Chuck’s Global Stars during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant weighed in on the state of the NBA All-Star Game, which has notoriously fallen out of favor with fans and players. Speaking on the Unguarded podcast, the former MVP did not shy away from assigning blame for what he believes has contributed to the event’s undeniable decline.

“LeBron is locked in every All-Star Game. He’s not out there shooting from half court or shooting every shot left-handed,” Durant said. “I’m blaming Steph. It’s Steph’s fault. He comes out there and shoots half-court, bro. I’m blaming him for the All-Star Game. I’m blaming Dame, too.”

It is no secret that the once-famous NBA All-Star Game has been reduced to something closer to a spectacle, and the league has already attempted to course-correct. Last season, the NBA experimented with a new format that featured a four-team tournament between Team Chuck, Team Kenny, Team Shaq, and the winner of the Rising Stars Challenge, Team Candace. The goal was to restore competitiveness by introducing structural changes and incentives designed to encourage effort on both ends of the floor.

The result was a confusing and jumbled clash of talent that failed to generate the experience fans were hoping for. This year, the NBA is expected to move toward a USA vs. World format, but there is little optimism that it will recapture the intensity of previous All-Star games.

In past eras, the entire weekend carried a different weight and tone. While defense was never the priority, stars still treated the game as a stage to compete, with pride and reputation on the line rather than simply hunting highlights. They did not need added incentives or motivation to play hard.

For Durant, that attitude began to shift when Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard started treating the All-Star event like shooting practice. Their long-range theatrics helped reshape the modern game, but in an All-Star setting, Durant suggests it has turned the showcase into a half-court shooting contest that prioritizes spectacle over competition.

Whether fans agree with Durant’s take or not, it raises important questions about where the All-Star experience went wrong. While he believes he has identified a major cause, multiple factors are likely at play, including scheduling, player fatigue, and off-court distractions. Until the league and its stars commit to changing the culture around the event, meaningful improvement may remain elusive.

At the heart of Durant’s comments is a frustration many fans share. The All-Star Game once felt like a celebration of the league’s best competing at the highest level, not just putting on a show. Whether his criticism lands fairly or not, it reflects a growing belief that restoring pride and effort matters more than tweaking formats if the event is ever going to feel meaningful again.

