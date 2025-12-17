Kevin Durant Reflects On 2019 Achilles Tear And Raptors Crowd Reaction

Kevin Durant reflected on one of the most pivotal moments of his career while speaking on the Unguarded podcast. Looking back at the 2019 NBA Finals (when the Warriors lost to the Raptors), he opened up about the injury that changed everything and the information he says he never had at the time.

“Achilles [injuries] weren’t really a thing,” Durant said. “Kobe had one, but there weren’t a lot of Achilles injuries around that time. I wasn’t thinking that the calf muscle could lean into that. But, looking back on it, my Achilles wasn’t ready for that type of load.”

At the time, Durant had just returned from a calf strain that had already sidelined him for weeks. The decision to play came after extensive rehab and mounting pressure with the Finals hanging in the balance, but Durant admits now that his understanding of the risk was incomplete.

“I don’t regret going out there and playing, but if I had known that information, I would’ve made a different decision,” Durant added. “If they told me, ‘Ah, you can tear your Achilles,’ I probably wouldn’t have gone out there.”

Durant’s worst fear became reality just minutes into Game 5. After hitting several early shots and helping Golden State seize momentum, he went down clutching his leg, immediately signaling that something was seriously wrong. As he was helped off the floor, the moment was met with a reaction that quickly became one of the most controversial scenes in Finals history, with Raptors fans cheering as he limped away.

“It’s supposed to go down like that,” Durant said. “That’s how good I am. That first four shots I hit, I guarantee everybody in that arena was like, ‘Damn, this might go seven.’”

Durant risked everything to try to win his third straight championship in 2019, which would have been his greatest feat yet as a pro. Instead, major injuries to several key players, including Durant and Klay Thompson, broke up the dynasty and prematurely ended an era of dominance for Golden State.

Today, while Durant is fully recovered, there is a part of him that would take it all back if he had known the cost. Beyond setting him back an entire season, the injury also spoiled what could have been a more fitting ending to his time in Golden State.

Still, as an active NBA superstar, Durant’s story has become a source of motivation for players dealing with similar Achilles injuries. While the road back is steep, the reward is proving recovery is possible, a reality players like Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton are navigating through their own rehabilitation processes.

In hindsight, Durant’s reflections add another layer to one of the most debated moments in NBA history. His willingness to revisit the decision with honesty shows how much the game can demand, even from its greatest stars. While the injury changed the course of his career, it also reshaped how players and teams approach risk, recovery, and trust when everything is on the line.