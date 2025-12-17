Chris Paul’s Halloween Party Was Attended By Only Three Clippers Teammates

Chris Paul returned to the Los Angeles Clippers, hoping to end his career at a place where he played his best basketball. Instead, his farewell season turned into a disaster, leading to the Clippers sending him back home from the team. And NBA Insider Ramona Shelburne, who spoke on ESPN LA, revealed how Paul’s attempt to build chemistry at a Halloween party exposed how broken the locker room was.

Shelburne revealed that Paul and his wife hosted a Halloween gathering in a suite after a game, expecting teammates to show up and spend quality time together. But only three players showed up, with Ivica Zubac and Bradley Beal among them. For a team struggling to find form, the thought of a future Hall of Famer throwing a team event that most of the roster skipped felt symbolic.

This wasn’t a one-off incident. Earlier in the season, Paul had invited his teammates to his suite to watch a Rams game and no one showed up. He was trying to bring players together in a way that he had always done throughout his career. Paul was trying to be a leader, and he was setting standards for his teammates to match. But instead of buying in, many players pulled away.

Several Clippes teammates felt that Paul’s approach was too intense or too personal. Inside the locker room, it reportedly came across as someone pushing culture onto a group that was not ready or willing to accept it. That disconnect only grew louder after the Clippers were embarrassed in Utah shortly after the party, making the lack of unity even more glaring.

Paul’s leadership style has never been soft. He holds people accountable, speaks directly, and expects professionalism. That approach helped raise the floor for teams in New Orleans, Phoenix, and Oklahoma City. In Los Angeles, however, the timing and context worked against him. This was a Clippers team already struggling, aging in key spots, and unsure of its identity. Paul’s presence highlighted those cracks rather than fixing them.

The situation eventually boiled over. Paul found himself in and out of the rotation, playing limited minutes and averaging just 2.9 points per game. Then came the stunning decision to send him home altogether. His Instagram post summed up the shock with seven words: “Just Found Out I’m Being Sent Home.”

The Halloween party story now feels less like gossip and more like a warning sign that was easy to overlook at the time. When a respected veteran cannot get teammates to show up for something as casual as a team gathering, it suggests deeper issues than wins and losses. It speaks to buy-in, trust, and shared purpose, none of which were firmly in place.

For Paul, the ending is especially bitter. His Clippers years from 2011 to 2017 defined the franchise and helped make it relevant. To see his final stint end with quiet exits and empty rooms is a far cry from the competitive fire he brought every night.

For the Clippers, it raises uncomfortable questions as they continue to sit with a 6-20 record for the 14th spot in the West. They are clearly one of the worst teams in the league, and their season

If a leader like Chris Paul could not reach this group, what does that say about the culture they are building? Sometimes, the most revealing moments are not on the court. Sometimes, they happen at a party almost nobody attends.