Team USA Could Have 6 Jalens On 2028 Olympic Team In LA

Team USA has never lacked star power, but the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles could bring something entirely new to the table: a roster loaded with Jalens. It sounds like a joke at first, but when Chandler Parsons and DeMarcus Cousins floated the idea on Run It Back TV, it made sense.

Between Jalen Brunson, Jalen Johnson, Jaylen Brown, Jalen Duren, Jalen Williams, and Jalen Suggs, the U.S. could field six players with the same first name. It might sound funny on the surface, but in reality, this could be a dangerous lineup.

Start with Jalen Brunson, the leader of the New York Knicks. He has become one of the league’s best guards since arriving in the Big Apple, and he controls the pace and thrives under pressure. Team USA could lean on him to steady their game as Stephen Curry is unlikely to feature in the 2028 Olympics.

Jaylen Brown adds a unique edge. He is a physical wing who can score at an elite level and defend multiple positions on the court. His playoff experience with the Boston Celtics and ability to impact games without dominating the ball make him a natural fit for Team USA. With LeBron James and Kevin Durant stepping away from the Olympic stage, his presence could be very important.

Jalen Williams might be the best player of the lot. He is young, can pass, defend several positions, and can score in all three levels. His versatility makes him the type of player coaches love in short tournaments. The Oklahoma City Thunder forward has become one of the best players in the league, and he will likely be featured in the 2028 Olympic squad.

Jalen Johnson is another intriguing piece with his athleticism and length. He can run the floor, defend at an elite level, and could be a big part of the rotation. In the Olympics, Team USA could need a player like Johnson who can turn matches by doing the dirty work inside.

Then comes Jalen Duren, a rising star from the Detroit Pistons. Team USA will have to face several elite bigs like Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama. And Duren brings strength and rim protection. His rebounding and shot blocking could be crucial in medal games.

Jalen Suggs is another piece that could fit in as well. He sets the tone of the defensive end and plays with constant energy. His injury history is worrying, but every team needs someone who can pick up a star full court and disrupt the rhythm.

This group covers ball handling, scoring, defense, size, athleticism, and versatility. They complement each other instead of overlapping. You could mix and match lineups without losing identity, which is exactly what matters in a short international tournament.

Will all six make the final roster? Probably not. Team USA still has superstars to consider, and roster spots are limited. And they will need all the help they can get as the world came very close to knocking them off their throne in the 2024 Olympics, and they needed their legends to come through and carry them all the way.

And with the 2028 Olympics happening at home, Team USA will need to bring their A+ game again if they wish to win their seventh straight Olympic gold medal.

If nothing else, the idea of six Jalens winning gold on home soil in Los Angeles feels like the kind of basketball chaos fans would love. And if it happens, the rest of the world might need name tags.