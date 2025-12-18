NBA Teams Monitoring James Harden As Potential Trade Target Amid Clippers Struggles

NBA teams are beginning to keep a closer eye on James Harden as questions continue to swirl around the Los Angeles Clippers. With the season slipping away and Harden nearing the later stages of his career, league-wide curiosity is starting to build.

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, multiple teams around the league are monitoring Harden’s situation closely. Harden’s long-term goals and the Clippers’ bleak outlook have prompted rival executives to quietly track how his status may evolve as the season progresses. If things get bad enough, there is a sense that the Clippers could consider moving on from the veteran guard for the right price.

While no trade is imminent, there is a window of opportunity between now and February’s deadline. December 15 marked the date when most players who signed in the offseason became eligible to be moved, signaling the unofficial start of trade season. As the calendar flips, struggling teams often face hard questions, and contenders begin exploring upgrades, putting franchises like the Clippers squarely under the microscope.

Los Angeles has given teams plenty to analyze. At 6-20, the Clippers are buried near the bottom of the standings, with on-court inconsistency compounded by off-court drama, including a cap-circumvention investigation and lingering organizational instability. In the wake of Chris Paul’s departure and Kawhi Leonard’s unreliability, Harden remains one of their most productive and important pieces. Whether he is viewed as part of the solution or a movable asset may ultimately define how the Clippers approach the months ahead.

The 36-year-old guard is currently enjoying a comeback season in Los Angeles, averaging 26.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 44.0 percent shooting, including 37.6 percent from three. With a $42.3 million player option for the 2026-27 campaign, any trade involving Harden would likely come with a pre-arranged extension.

As for which teams might enter the race for a former MVP on the back end of his career, the pool is understandably limited. A contender like the Bucks makes the most sense, given their increasingly desperate situation with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Acquiring Harden could be the most realistic way to convince Giannis to stay, but it remains to be seen what kind of package would interest the Clippers. Any compelling offer would likely need to include Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, and multiple future draft picks.

In the West, the Houston Rockets stand out as an ideal destination. It’s familiar territory for James, and a chance for him to rejoin Kevin Durant on a team that’s rising to power (16-7). With a package of Fred VanVleet, Dorian Finney-Smith, Aaron Holiday, and multiple draft picks, they could get a deal done.

The Memphis Grizzlies are another potential option, and a Harden-Ja Morant backcourt would inject life back into the franchise. The challenge is that Memphis may be asked to give up Zach Edey in any deal, a move that would conflict with their younger timeline.

For now, the future remains uncertain for James Harden as teams weigh the cost of his acquisition. As an 11-time All-Star, three-time scoring champion, and former MVP, Harden’s resume speaks for itself, but options continue to narrow as he approaches the twilight of his career.

As trade season ramps up, Harden’s situation will remain one of the league’s most closely watched storylines. The Clippers must soon decide whether to keep pushing with their current core or pivot toward a different direction. Either way, Harden’s future appears tied not just to his production, but to how much patience remains in Los Angeles.