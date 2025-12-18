Shaquille O’Neal And His Son Shareef Hand Out Thousands Of Sneakers, Toys, And School Supplies For Christmas

Shaquille O’Neal has always been known to give back big to the community, and this Christmas was no different. Alongside his son Shareef, the NBA legend spent the holiday season handing out thousands of sneakers, toys, and school supplies to kids who needed it most. It was vinatge Shaq.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Freestyle (@hotfreestyle)

The event, known as Shaq A Claus, took place this year at Fairview Elementary School in Atlanta and marked the 24th straight year O’Neal has turned himself into a larger-than-life Santa figure. Nearly 600 students of different ages were showered with gifts. Kidd got sneakers from the Shaq brand, along with toys, backpacks, winter coats, and school supplies.

His son, Shareef, joined him this time out, as he passed out gifts and interacted with students. For Shaq, this part matters the most. It’s not just about showing up or giving away gifts. It was about his son understanding what giving looks like when you do it the right way. Big smiles, real conversations, and time spent with the kids instead of rushing out the door.

This year’s effort was supported by several partners who helped fill wish lists in a major way. Kids received fresh haircuts, classic toys like Tonka trucks and Lite Brite sets, winter coats, backpacks, candy, and brand new sneakers. It was a full day that felt more like a celebration than a charity event.

For those who have followed O’Neal since his playing days ended, none of this comes as a shock. At 53, Shaq has built a reputation for quiet generosity mixed with playful flair. Earlier this year, he donated 2,000 pairs of sneakers to underprivileged children. He has paid off bills for strangers, bought furniture for families starting over, and surprised people with game consoles, phones, and laptops without ever asking for anything in return.

There are countless stories tied to his name. Buying a house for a rapper’s mother. Offering a shoe deal to a six-year-old athlete who impressed him. Stepping in to cover funeral costs for families facing tragedy. These moments stack up because they come from a place that feels real.

This Christmas, Shaq and Shareef once again showed that generosity does not have to be quiet or small to be meaningful. Sometimes it can be loud, joyful, and filled with sneakers, toys, and laughter. And sometimes, it can remind a few hundred kids in Atlanta that someone with a bigger-than-life presence is paying attention to them.