Steven Adams Jokes That Alperen Sengun’s Footwork Is Straight Out Of Kung Fu Panda

Steven Adams has faced several elite bigs in his NBA career, so when he compares Alperen Sengun’s footwork to Kung Fu Panda, it lands as more than just a joke. Speaking on the Young Man and Three podcast, Adams explained why it’s a nightmare to read Sengun on defense.

“I mean, for me personally, my own joint is that naturally his movement patterns are very bizarre. So it’s hard to time these things because he moves like Kung Fu Panda almost.”

“You know what I mean? It’s just this big dude, and it’s like nimble, but it’s like, dang. You know what I mean? It’s weird. And he’ll throw up a shot that you don’t think should be there, but it’s there. And it’s a good shot for him. You know what I mean? It’s that. So you can’t time it defensively. It’s hard to time these things. It really is. It’s really difficult.”

That unpredictability has been a big factor in Sengun’s rise this season. He is having another strong year and is in the running for an All-Star selection. He is averaging 23.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists while shooting an even 50.0% from the field and 35.1% from three-point range.

What stands out most is how comfortable Sengun looks operating as a hub. His passing has taken a leap, and Houston’s offense often runs through him at the elbow or on the block. His chemistry with Kevin Durant has formed faster than many expected. Sengun’s patience and touch pair well with Durant’s scoring gravity, creating easy reads that punish teams for overcommitting.

That connection is one of the main reasons the Rockets have jumped out to an 18- 7 record and currently sit fifth in the Western Conference. They are just a game behind the Nuggets in second and within striking distance of the top seed, even while the Thunder has built an early separation.

Sengun’s rise also helps explain why Durant was drawn to Houston in the first place. The Rockets’ young core has real substance. Sengun anchors it, while Amen Thompson brings speed and defense, and Jabari Smith Jr. adds length and shooting. The group plays with confidence, and Sengun’s creativity gives everyone room to breathe. When he starts dancing in the post, defenses collapse, and the kickouts come naturally.

For Adams, this growth is no surprise. He has watched Sengun develop closely over the last two seasons as his backup at center. That vantage point matters. Adams understands the physical side of the position better than most, and his respect shows through the humor. Calling Sengun Kung Fu Panda is a compliment. It speaks to control, balance, and a style that looks playful until it starts beating you possession after possession.