Warriors Teammates Have Noticed How Jordan Poole Has Changed His Behaviour Because He Wants To Secure A Lucrative Extension

Warriors Teammates Have Noticed How Jordan Poole Has Changed His Behavior Because He Wants To Secure A Lucrative Extension

One of the biggest things that separate the Warriors from most of the NBA franchises is their ability to groom new talent year after year. Of course, the best talent that the Dubs have nurtured is the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, but there are many other players that the Warriors have groomed.

With the trio of Steph, Klay, and Dray getting old, the Warriors already have a fresh crop of young players to dominate the league.

The likes of Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, and Jonathan Kuminga are touted to be the future of the Dubs. While Wiseman and Kuminga are yet to prove that they can take the next step and become stars in the league, Poole took that leap last season.

In the absence of Klay Thompson, Poole got additional minutes and impressed everyone within the organization with his performances. Obviously, the 23-year-old is now seeking a lucrative new contract from the franchise.

Jordan Poole's Attitude Has Reportedly Changed Towards His Teammates

JP has recently been in the headlines for his fight against Draymond Green, where Green reportedly forcefully struck the 23-year-old. The altercation has led to many rumors about the chemistry between the team being disrupted.

However, as per NBA insider Chris Haynes, Green was apologetic to the young guard. Along with that, Haynes did mention in his tweet that sources have told him that Poole's attitude has changed since he's up for a big contract extension with the team.

Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension, league sources tell @YahooSports.

As per Haynes' tweet, it seems like Poole's recent success has gotten into his head. But Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala has stepped up and cleared the air about Poole's reported change in attitude. Iggy called out these sources and praised JP for having a great character.