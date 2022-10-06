Andre Iguodala Made Two Interesting Comments On Twitter About Draymond Green And Jordan Poole's Fight At Warriors' Practice

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are the defending champions, and evidently, there's a target on the back of the franchise. All the 29 other NBA franchises want to see an end to the Warriors dynasty, which has won four NBA Championships in the last eight seasons.

More often than not, the environment in the Warriors' locker room is considered to be pretty great, and the players are like brothers to each other. This is one of the biggest reasons why the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have stayed together for so long.

But the three stars are turning old; it's only a matter of time before the young guns on the team take over from them. One of the players who is expected to be a huge part of the Warriors' future is the 23-year-old talented guard Jordan Poole.

Andre Iguodala Defends Draymond Green And Jordan Poole After Reported Altercation

The Warriors' Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are getting all the attention from the media and fans for their recent heated altercation during practice. This has led to many NBA fans wanting the Dubs to trade Dray and iron out the issues.

On the other hand, many believe that due to the fact that Poole is up for a big contract extension, his attitude has changed toward his teammates. Well, the Dubs' veteran Andre Iguodala decided to put all these rumors to bed with his recent tweets.

What we not gone do is talk crazy about my young fella JP… great character kid… miss me with all that other bs… straight from the “SOURCE”

And it’s family business with my bro @Money23Green too…

It's great to see Iggy step up for his teammates and defend them in public. While there's still a lot of uncertainty about how this fight between Poole and Green will impact the team as a whole, the Dub Nation will hope it's nothing serious. Otherwise, it could seriously hinder their chances of defending their NBA Championship.