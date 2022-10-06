NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"

Winning an NBA Championship takes an organization to create a balanced roster. The Golden State Warriors have seemingly cracked that code as they won the 2022 NBA Championship after missing playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

It has been possible thanks to the veteran leadership of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. On top of that, the Dubs have a lineup of young, talented players all set to take the torch from the original trio.

Among them is the 23-year-old Jordan Poole, who rose to stardom last season. Many expect Poole to commit to a long-term contract with the Warriors soon. Unfortunately, for the Warriors, it's not easy to hand him a contract extension.

Players such as Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are also waiting to sign new contracts. So if the Warriors decide to hand an extension to all three players, it could increase their payroll to around $400 million.

This a pretty complicated situation for the Dubs, but it seems like a recent incident has helped in making this decision easy for the organization.

Draymond Green Could Be On His Way Out Of The Warriors

Draymond Green's vocal nature has helped him become a leader for the Warriors for several seasons. But sometimes, this very nature has gotten Green into trouble. The perfect example of this is when he apparently punched Jordan Poole during practice which caused a huge turmoil.

Considering the sensitive contract situation brewing for the Warriors, Green's actions will certainly not help his case. In fact, he recently claimed that he has no hope of getting a contract extension from the Warriors before the 2022-23 NBA season, and his recent actions have probably confirmed those rumors. On top of that, this beef with Poole has led fans to want the Warriors to simply trade the 32-year-old.

If it comes down to the Warriors choosing between Green and Poole, they will most likely go with the latter. Over the last few seasons, Green's form has declined a lot, and he's no longer the player that the Dubs want him to be.

As for Poole, he's just 23 years old and has the rest of his career ahead of him. If he can maintain his current form, he may become a very valuable asset for the Warriors in the future.