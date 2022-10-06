Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"

Winning an NBA Championship takes an organization to create a balanced roster. The Golden State Warriors have seemingly cracked that code as they won the 2022 NBA Championship after missing playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

It has been possible thanks to the veteran leadership of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. On top of that, the Dubs have a lineup of young, talented players all set to take the torch from the original trio.

Among them is the 23-year-old Jordan Poole, who rose to stardom last season. Many expect Poole to commit to a long-term contract with the Warriors soon. Unfortunately, for the Warriors, it's not easy to hand him a contract extension.

Players such as Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are also waiting to sign new contracts. So if the Warriors decide to hand an extension to all three players, it could increase their payroll to around $400 million.

This a pretty complicated situation for the Dubs, but it seems like a recent incident has helped in making this decision easy for the organization.

Draymond Green Could Be On His Way Out Of The Warriors

Draymond Green's vocal nature has helped him become a leader for the Warriors for several seasons. But sometimes, this very nature has gotten Green into trouble. The perfect example of this is when he apparently punched Jordan Poole during practice which caused a huge turmoil.

Considering the sensitive contract situation brewing for the Warriors, Green's actions will certainly not help his case. In fact, he recently claimed that he has no hope of getting a contract extension from the Warriors before the 2022-23 NBA season, and his recent actions have probably confirmed those rumors. On top of that, this beef with Poole has led fans to want the Warriors to simply trade the 32-year-old.

If it comes down to the Warriors choosing between Green and Poole, they will most likely go with the latter. Over the last few seasons, Green's form has declined a lot, and he's no longer the player that the Dubs want him to be.

As for Poole, he's just 23 years old and has the rest of his career ahead of him. If he can maintain his current form, he may become a very valuable asset for the Warriors in the future.

YOU MAY LIKE

Bradley Beal Defends Russell Westbrook, Fires Back At Russ' Critics: "He's The Complete Opposite Of The Picture Everybody Kind Of Paints Him To Be"
NBA Media

Bradley Beal Defends Russell Westbrook, Fires Back At Russ' Critics: "He's The Complete Opposite Of The Picture Everybody Kind Of Paints Him To Be"

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green Takes A Shot 'Sorry Motherf**kers' Teams Like Kings And Thunder: "How Am I Supposed To Get Myself Up On This Soft Tuesday?"
NBA Media

Draymond Green Takes A Shot 'Sorry Motherf**kers' Teams Like Kings And Thunder: "How Am I Supposed To Get Myself Up On This Soft Tuesday?"

By Orlando Silva
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Victor Wembanyama Is Locked For The No. 1 Pick, The San Antonio Spurs Could Start A New Dynasty With Him
NBA

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Victor Wembanyama Is Locked For The No. 1 Pick, The San Antonio Spurs Could Start A New Dynasty With Him

By Eddie Bitar
LeBron James Celebrates Bronny's 18th Birthday With Heartfelt Post On Instagram: "I’m So Proud Of The Young Man You’ve Become Kid! Continue To Be You Throughout Your Journey Because It’s Simply Better That Way!"
NBA Media

LeBron James Celebrates Bronny's 18th Birthday With Heartfelt Post On Instagram: "I’m So Proud Of The Young Man You’ve Become Kid! Continue To Be You Throughout Your Journey Because It’s Simply Better That Way!"

By Orlando Silva
wembanyama lakers
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Explains How Los Angeles Lakers Could Get Victor Wembanyama, But They Must Send Him To The New Orleans Pelicans

By Lee Tran
Adam Silver Asks NBA Teams Not To Tank For Victor Wembanyama: "They Should All Still Compete Very Hard Next Season.”
NBA Media

Adam Silver Asks NBA Teams Not To Tank For Victor Wembanyama: "They Should All Still Compete Very Hard Next Season.”

By Orlando Silva
“Patrick Ewing, If You Ever Put Your Hands On My Son Again...”: When John Starks' Mother Threatened Ewing After He Went After Starks For his Head-Butt On Reggie Miller
NBA Media

“Patrick Ewing, If You Ever Put Your Hands On My Son Again...”: When John Starks' Mother Threatened Ewing After He Went After Starks For his Head-Butt On Reggie Miller

By Titan Frey
Jamie Foxx Tells The Incredible Story Of Michael Jordan Calling Him “Motherf**ker” And Stealing His Date: “When He Walked Off, Everybody Walked Off With Him”
NBA Media

Jamie Foxx Tells The Incredible Story Of Michael Jordan Calling Him “Motherf**ker” And Stealing His Date: “When He Walked Off, Everybody Walked Off With Him”

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Reveals First Impression About Supertalented Victor Wembanyama: “Everybody’s Been A Unicorn Over The Last Few Years. But He’s More Like An Alien.”
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals First Impression About Supertalented Victor Wembanyama: “Everybody’s Been A Unicorn Over The Last Few Years. But He’s More Like An Alien.”

By Orlando Silva
Only 4 Shooting Guards Who Have Won The MVP Award: Michael Jordan Is The Only One Who Won More Than One
NBA

Only 4 Shooting Guards Who Have Won The MVP Award: Michael Jordan Is The Only One Who Won More Than One

By Eddie Bitar
Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached
NBA Media

Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade Jordan Poole If They Signed Him To A 'Decent Contract'
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Wasn’t Hurt By Draymond Green’s Punch And Was Able To Finish Practice After The Incident

By Orlando Silva
Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension
NBA Media

Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Airballed A Free Throw
NBA Media

NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Airballed A Free Throw

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title

By Aikansh Chaudhary