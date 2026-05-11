Draymond Green Gets Roasted By Tom Brady, The Rock, And Others At Kevin Hart’s Roast

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was among the roasters for Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart, held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday. While Green had some great roasting moments, he was on the receiving end of some wild jabs.

NFL icon Tom Brady got things rolling by roasting Green for getting ejected one too many times during his NBA career, and for his recent comments about Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

“Draymond’s here, for now,” Brady said. “He’ll probably get thrown out in the next 10 minutes. You know we’re not roasting Steve Kerr, right?”

Tom Brady: “Draymond Green is here. Draymond’s here, for now. He’ll probably get thrown out in the next 10 minutes.” 😂 #KevinHartRoast pic.twitter.com/tFpafgakTU — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 11, 2026

Green has been ejected 25 times in his career. The 36-year-old actually ranks second all-time, with only Rasheed Wallace having more at 29. You wouldn’t bet against Green getting to the top if he plays another two to three seasons.

As for the second part of Brady’s roast, it was referring to Green claiming Kerr had hindered his career, as he hasn’t had plays run for him for years. To be fair, he did also mention how he would do anything for his coach. Green made it clear he wouldn’t let one negative outweigh all the positives. Much of the focus went on that one comment, though.

Getting back to the roasting, Brady wasn’t the only one to bring up the ejections. Jeff Ross, the “Roastmaster General,” did so as well.

“Steph Curry couldn’t make it tonight, but he did carry Draymond Green all the way here,” Ross said. “Love you, buddy. I’m not going to make fun of you because you’re violent. You’ve been ejected more times than a Kevin Hart DVD.”

“Steph Curry couldn’t make it tonight, but he did carry Draymond Green all the way here.” Jeff Ross came with the jokes for Draymond Green 😂 #KevinHartRoast pic.twitter.com/dkzPpEJSej — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 11, 2026

Talk about killing two birds with one stone with that DVD line. As for Stephen Curry, Green has been referred to as his backpack. Much of his success in the NBA is attributed to his being a teammate of Curry’s.

Staying on this subject, host Shane Gillis compared Green to the Beatles’ drummer, Ringo Starr.

“Draymond Green is here,” Gillis said. “Yeah, f*** him. Draymond Green has four NBA championships, the way Ringo Starr has 11 No. 1 albums. Draymond’s always taken credit for the accomplishments of his more talented friends. See, Jeff, it’s not just you! Draymond is the first player to make four All-Star teams for just setting picks.”

Shane Gillis: “Draymond Green is the first player to make four All-Star teams for just setting picks.” 😭 #KevinHartRoast pic.twitter.com/Kycp2aSz3S — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 11, 2026

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, then got in on the fun. While these jabs were about Green’s career, Johnson also went after him for his name.

“Draymond, that’s your name, right?” Johnson said. “That’s my boy. I was thinking about this, of all the cool a** Black names you can have, that is the laziest f***ing Black name I’ve ever heard. Because all you did was put a ‘D’ in front of Raymond. It’s f***ing dre*****d. And on top of all that, your re*****d name, your team got bounced from the playoffs.

“So I’m just saying because you’re my boy and I love you, maybe it’s time to retire,” Johnson added. “I’m sorry, dretire.”

The Rock went after Draymond Green at The Roast of Kevin Hart 😭 #KevinHartRoast pic.twitter.com/CIdNXqTvLs — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 11, 2026

Well, Green’s Warriors didn’t even make the playoffs. Finishing 10th in the Western Conference with a 37-45 record meant they had to win two games in a row in the play-in tournament to get to the playoffs. The Warriors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 126-121, but then lost 111-96 to the Phoenix Suns.

Hart then brought up the Warriors’ failures, too, to twist the knife a bit more.

“Well, Draymond’s only here because he’s not in the playoffs,” Hart said. “That’s the only reason why he’s here.”

Kevin Hart to Draymond Green: “Draymond’s only here because he’s not in the NBA Playoffs.” 😭 #KevinHartRoast pic.twitter.com/WauE9ndEat — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 11, 2026

Green did seem to take all of this well, but it will be interesting to see if he takes part in any future roasts. It can get pretty brutal out there.

As for Green’s future on the court, the Warriors will only keep him around long-term on one condition. He just finished his 14th season with the franchise, and in an ideal world, he’d finish his career with them.