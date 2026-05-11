Draymond Green Gets Roasted By Tom Brady, The Rock, And Others At Kevin Hart’s Roast

No punches were pulled as Draymond Green was brutally roasted.

Gautam Varier
6 Min Read
Draymond Green Gets Roasted By Tom Brady, The Rock, And Others At Kevin Hart's Roast
Credit: Netflix Sports/X

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was among the roasters for Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart, held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday. While Green had some great roasting moments, he was on the receiving end of some wild jabs.

NFL icon Tom Brady got things rolling by roasting Green for getting ejected one too many times during his NBA career, and for his recent comments about Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

“Draymond’s here, for now,” Brady said. “He’ll probably get thrown out in the next 10 minutes. You know we’re not roasting Steve Kerr, right?”

Green has been ejected 25 times in his career. The 36-year-old actually ranks second all-time, with only Rasheed Wallace having more at 29. You wouldn’t bet against Green getting to the top if he plays another two to three seasons.

As for the second part of Brady’s roast, it was referring to Green claiming Kerr had hindered his career, as he hasn’t had plays run for him for years. To be fair, he did also mention how he would do anything for his coach. Green made it clear he wouldn’t let one negative outweigh all the positives. Much of the focus went on that one comment, though.

Getting back to the roasting, Brady wasn’t the only one to bring up the ejections. Jeff Ross, the “Roastmaster General,” did so as well.

“Steph Curry couldn’t make it tonight, but he did carry Draymond Green all the way here,” Ross said. “Love you, buddy. I’m not going to make fun of you because you’re violent. You’ve been ejected more times than a Kevin Hart DVD.”

Talk about killing two birds with one stone with that DVD line. As for Stephen Curry, Green has been referred to as his backpack. Much of his success in the NBA is attributed to his being a teammate of Curry’s.

Staying on this subject, host Shane Gillis compared Green to the Beatles’ drummer, Ringo Starr.

“Draymond Green is here,” Gillis said. “Yeah, f*** him. Draymond Green has four NBA championships, the way Ringo Starr has 11 No. 1 albums. Draymond’s always taken credit for the accomplishments of his more talented friends. See, Jeff, it’s not just you! Draymond is the first player to make four All-Star teams for just setting picks.”

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, then got in on the fun. While these jabs were about Green’s career, Johnson also went after him for his name.

“Draymond, that’s your name, right?” Johnson said. “That’s my boy. I was thinking about this, of all the cool a** Black names you can have, that is the laziest f***ing Black name I’ve ever heard. Because all you did was put a ‘D’ in front of Raymond. It’s f***ing dre*****d. And on top of all that, your re*****d name, your team got bounced from the playoffs.

“So I’m just saying because you’re my boy and I love you, maybe it’s time to retire,” Johnson added. “I’m sorry, dretire.”

Well, Green’s Warriors didn’t even make the playoffs. Finishing 10th in the Western Conference with a 37-45 record meant they had to win two games in a row in the play-in tournament to get to the playoffs. The Warriors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 126-121, but then lost 111-96 to the Phoenix Suns.

Hart then brought up the Warriors’ failures, too, to twist the knife a bit more.

“Well, Draymond’s only here because he’s not in the playoffs,” Hart said. “That’s the only reason why he’s here.”

Green did seem to take all of this well, but it will be interesting to see if he takes part in any future roasts. It can get pretty brutal out there.

As for Green’s future on the court, the Warriors will only keep him around long-term on one condition. He just finished his 14th season with the franchise, and in an ideal world, he’d finish his career with them.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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