Draymond Green Goes Viral for Ruthless ‘Never Will Smash’ Comment About Chelsea Handler

Draymond Green went viral again, this time because of one brutally direct joke aimed at comedian Chelsea Handler during Netflix’s roast of Kevin Hart.

While taking shots at celebrities throughout the event, Green delivered one line that instantly exploded online.

“I never have, and never will, smash Chelsea Handler. I’m Draymond Green. I don’t hit threes.”

“I never have, and never will, smash Chelsea Handler. I’m Draymond Green. I don’t hit threes.” 😭 #KevinHartRoast pic.twitter.com/7ujebgnG7y — Netflix (@netflix) May 11, 2026

The room immediately erupted.

The joke worked on multiple levels. Green mocked his own inconsistent outside shooting while also shutting down years of internet jokes linking him to Handler. Fans online quickly called it one of the funniest moments of the entire roast because of how unexpectedly ruthless and self-aware the punchline was.

Green has long been mocked for his perimeter shooting throughout his NBA career. Despite becoming one of the greatest defenders and playmakers of his generation, outside shooting has always remained the weakest part of his game. Across his career, Green has shot roughly 31% from three-point range, with opposing teams often daring him to shoot in playoff settings.

Instead of getting defensive about it, Green leaned fully into the joke. The roast itself turned into a full night of celebrities targeting Green’s reputation both on and off the court.

Tom Brady drew one of the loudest reactions of the night when he joked:

“Draymond Green is here. Draymond’s here, for now. He’ll probably get thrown out in the next 10 minutes.”

Tom Brady on Draymond Green at the Roast of Kevin Hart “Draymond Green is here. Draymond’s here, for now. He’ll probably get thrown out in the next 10 minutes.” 😭 (Via @netflixsports ) pic.twitter.com/KdJiJ8cyem — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) May 11, 2026

The line referenced Green’s infamous history of suspensions, technical fouls, and ejections. Green currently owns 25 career ejections, the second most in NBA history behind only Rasheed Wallace.

Comedian Jeff Ross also took his turn roasting the Warriors star.

“Steph Curry couldn’t make it tonight, but he did carry Draymond Green all the way here.”

Ross then added another brutal joke:

“You’ve been ejected more times than a Kevin Hart DVD.”

“Steph Curry couldn’t make it tonight, but he did carry Draymond Green all the way here.” – Jeff Ross really came for Draymond Green too. Everyone is cooking him at the Roast of Kevin Hart 😭 pic.twitter.com/T1V1oqY3YC — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) May 11, 2026

Despite becoming one of the biggest targets of the night, Green appeared fully comfortable laughing along with every joke. That self-awareness has become a major part of Green’s public personality over the last few years. Whether through podcasts, television appearances, or viral interviews, Green has leaned heavily into entertainment while still remaining one of the NBA’s loudest personalities.

The timing also comes during another chaotic stretch for Green publicly. Over the past week alone, he apologized to Charles Barkley for comments about Barkley’s Houston Rockets years, got roasted by Ernie Johnson over his playoff turnover stats, and got challenged to a one-on-one game by Austin Rivers.

Still, moments like the Chelsea Handler joke show why Green remains one of the NBA’s most entertaining personalities outside basketball. Love him or hate him, Green understands how to own the room. And for one night at least, he probably delivered the funniest line of the entire roast.