Draymond Green Apologizes To Charles Barkley For Disrespecting His Rockets Legacy

Draymond Green is attempting to clear the air after his recent comments about Charles Barkley sparked backlash across the NBA world.

Speaking on The Draymond Green Show, the Golden State Warriors forward explained that his comments were never meant as disrespect toward Barkley’s Hall of Fame career or his legacy with the Houston Rockets.

“The reason that I would even say that, what Charles Barkley makes fun of in his career is actually the last two years in Houston Rockets. I was gonna get that free money. That’s what he says. Everybody tried to make it like, oh man, Draymond Green thinks he’s better than Chuck. I found that interesting because what it shows is how badly y’all want me to do bad.”

“Then my mom’s blowing my phone up. We’re sitting at the pub drinking. You and Charles get into it? I’m like, no. She’s like, y’all had beef tonight? I’m like, no. What are you talking about? I FaceTimed my mom and flipped the camera. He’s like, y’all into it? What’s going on? I read on Twitter. I said, mama, stay off Twitter. Them people don’t know what they talking about.”

“The disrespect wasn’t the intent. If that’s the way it’s viewed as public disrespect, I can gladly publicly apologize. Disrespect wasn’t my intent.”

The entire situation started after Barkley claimed the Warriors’ dynasty was over and questioned whether Golden State could contend for another championship. Green responded by joking that he did not want to end up looking like Barkley during his final seasons with the Rockets.

That comment instantly exploded online, with many fans and analysts believing Green was disrespecting Barkley’s playing career. Green admitted he was surprised by how quickly the narrative spiraled. The apology comes after several NBA voices fired back at Green over the past week.

Dan Patrick took a direct shot at Green by saying, “Charles Barkley’s bad year would be your great year,” while Austin Rivers blasted Green for talking ‘too loose’ about other players despite benefiting from a perfect Warriors system around Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Even Inside The NBA host Ernie Johnson roasted Green on live television by pointing out that Green is tied with Kendrick Perkins for the most playoff games since 2003, with more turnovers than made field goals.

Green’s original comments also backfired statistically once Barkley’s Rockets years were revisited. During his four seasons in Houston, Barkley still averaged 16.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 48.2% from the field despite being well past his prime.

Meanwhile, Green’s playoff career numbers show his value has always come more through defense and playmaking than scoring. Across his career, Green has averaged 8.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks while helping anchor four Warriors championship teams.

Still, Green clearly felt the need to publicly address the situation before it escalated any further. While the Barkley feud created headlines for days, Green’s latest comments suggest there was never genuine hostility behind the exchange.