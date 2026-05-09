5 NBA Teams Facing Disaster If The 2026 Lottery Goes Wrong

The 2026 NBA Draft Lottery is not the same for every bad team. Some teams can survive a bad bounce because they already have a star, a clear core, or enough assets. Others cannot. For them, this lottery is not only about draft position. It is about direction.

The Kings are the strongest case. They finished 22-60 and can still fall outside the top five. That would be a brutal result for a team without a clear franchise player, without a strong young base, and without a real playoff path. The Pelicans are different, but the danger is just as ugly. Their season was already bad, and their pick situation is tied to the Hawks, which means the wrong lottery result could make another team the real winner from their collapse.

The Nets need a face of the rebuild. The Wizards were the worst team in the league at 17-65, but even they can fall to No. 5. The Grizzlies need a top prospect to give their next version real shape after a 25-57 season.

This is not a normal lottery for these teams. It can change years of planning in one night. Here are the five NBA teams facing disaster if the 2026 lottery goes wrong.

5. Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are the fifth team here because their margin for error is gone. They are not a normal bad team with five quiet years to rebuild. They already changed the roster, collected picks, lost 57 games, and now need the lottery to give the plan a real face.

This is the important part: the Grizzlies are not trying to add one bench piece. They need a player who can define the next version of the franchise. Desmond Bane is gone. Jaren Jackson Jr. is gone. Those moves gave them assets, but assets are not the same as direction. A rebuild only becomes serious when there is a top player in the middle of it. Right now, the Grizzlies do not clearly have that.

Their lottery position is good, but not safe. They have the sixth-best odds, with a 9.0% chance at No. 1 and a 37.2% chance to land in the top four. That means the more likely result is outside the top four. For a team that just finished 25-57, that is a dangerous place. A bad season should bring a major draft prize. For the Grizzlies, it may only bring another mid-lottery player.

That is why the top of this draft matters so much. A.J. Dybantsa would give them a real wing scorer with size. Darryn Peterson would give them a lead creator if they want to build around a new guard. Cameron Boozer would give them a frontcourt piece with scoring and rebounding. Caleb Wilson would give them another long-term forward option. Those are the names that can make a reset feel real.

Ja Morant makes the situation more complicated, not less. He is still the biggest name on the roster, but his future is not secure. The Grizzlies discussed possible Morant trades before the deadline, and executives expect his market to be better in the offseason.

So the lottery affects two paths. If the Grizzlies jump, they can sell a new core and decide what to do with Morant from a position of strength. If they fall to No. 7, No. 8, or No. 9, the offseason becomes much uglier. They would still have picks. They would still have young players. They would still have trade options. But they would not have the one thing every rebuild needs most: the player who makes the whole plan believable.

That is the disaster. Not that the Grizzlies are hopeless. They are not. The disaster is that they already started the reset, and the lottery can leave them without the player who justifies it.

4. Washington Wizards

The Wizards are not here because they have no talent. They are here because the roster is already expensive, already complicated, and still needs a young star to make the whole project make sense.

They finished with the worst record in the NBA at 17-65. That gives them the best possible lottery odds, but it does not give them safety. They have a 14.0% chance at the No. 1 pick and a 52.1% chance to land in the top four. They are also guaranteed to pick no lower than No. 5, but that is exactly the problem. A No. 5 pick after a 17-win season would feel like a loss, not a reward.

The Wizards are a strange case because they already have names. Trae Young and Anthony Davis give them star power, but not a stable long-term answer. Young can raise the offense, but he is expensive and needs the roster built around him. Davis can still change games when healthy, but his body is always part of the discussion. That duo can make the Wizards more competitive, but it does not remove the need for a young franchise piece. The official roster already lists both Young and Davis, which shows how different this team is from a normal 17-win rebuild.

That is why the lottery is so important. If the Wizards land A.J. Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, or another top prospect, the whole plan changes. They can sell the season as a painful reset that produced a real cornerstone. Young and Davis would not have to be the entire story. They could help the next star develop while still making the team more serious next season.

If they fall to No. 5, the picture gets weaker. It is still a good pick, but this draft has a clear top group. The gap between getting a possible franchise player and getting the fifth name on the board can define years. That matters more for the Wizards because they already spent the season at the bottom. They did the losing part. Now they need the prize.

The disaster is not that the Wizards would have no path. The disaster is that they could have the worst record, a strange win-now veteran structure, and still miss the player who gives the franchise a real future.

3. Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have picks, young players, and space to build. What they do not have is the player who makes the rebuild easy to understand.

That is why this lottery can hurt them badly. They finished 20-62 and own one of the three best lottery positions, with a 14.0% chance at the No. 1 pick and a 52.1% chance to land in the top four. Those numbers look good, but the Nets are not in position to celebrate a fall to No. 6 or No. 7. After a 20-win season, they need more than another development piece. They need a player who can become the front of the franchise.

Michael Porter Jr. gave them scoring, averaging 24.2 points per game, but he is not the long-term offensive engine of a rebuild. He is a strong scorer, not the type of player who organizes a whole project. Egor Demin, Danny Wolf, Drake Powell, Nolan Traore, and Ben Saraf give the Nets options, but none of them has already separated as the clear No. 1 piece. That is the problem. The roster has names, but not a center.

This is where the top of the draft changes everything. A.J. Dybantsa would give them a real wing scorer with size and star upside. Darryn Peterson would give them a lead guard who can create, score, and bring order to the offense. Cameron Boozer would give them a frontcourt player with strength, production, and a more stable identity. Any of those players would make the rebuild easier to sell and easier to build.

If the Nets fall, the offseason gets much less convincing. They can still draft a good player later in the lottery, but that is not the same as landing someone who changes the direction of the franchise. The difference between a possible franchise star and another secondary prospect is huge for a team in their position.

The Nets do not need more neutral assets. They already have that. They need a reason to believe the next good team is starting now. Without a top pick, they remain in the most boring part of a rebuild: collecting talent, waiting, and hoping someone becomes more than expected.

That is the danger. The Nets have done the losing part. If the lottery does not give them a real cornerstone, the rebuild stays open, slow, and unfinished.

2. New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans are not only in trouble because they were bad. They are in trouble because they were bad and do not even control the reward.

They finished 26-56, 11th in the West, and got the seventh lottery slot. Under normal conditions, that would at least give them a real chance to add a major young player. But this is not normal. The Hawks will receive the most favorable pick between the Pelicans and Bucks first-rounders, while the Bucks receive the least favorable. That means the Pelicans’ collapse can become a draft gift for another team.

That is the disaster. The Pelicans’ pick has a 6.8% chance to become No. 1 and a 29.3% chance to jump into the top four. There is also a 69.2% chance the pick lands between No. 7 and No. 9, with No. 8 as the most likely result. But the important part is cruel: if that pick jumps, the Hawks benefit. If it stays in the middle, the Hawks still benefit. The Pelicans had a 56-loss season and may leave the lottery with nothing from their own failure.

That is a brutal position for a team that already has expensive questions. Zion Williamson remains the biggest name, but his availability is still the main problem. Trey Murphy III became the best stable piece on the roster, averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 37.9% from 3. That is real production, and it is why he would have major trade value. But if Murphy is your safest top asset, the roster still needs a true franchise direction.

The Pelicans also have Herbert Jones on a three-year, $68.0 million extension and other real contracts on the books. Jones is a strong defender, but he is not a franchise player. Murphy is close to All-Star level, but he is not enough by himself. Williamson can still change the ceiling, but only if he is healthy and fully committed. That is too many “ifs” for a team without its own lottery prize.

A top pick would have changed the conversation. A.J. Dybantsa next to Murphy would give them a new wing core. Darryn Peterson would give them guard creation. Cameron Boozer would give them a frontcourt building block. Instead, those outcomes may help the Hawks.

That is why the Pelicans are this high. Their disaster is not only falling in the lottery. Their disaster is watching another team win because they lost.

1. Sacramento Kings

The Kings are the clearest disaster case because they do not have the normal excuse of a young rebuild. They are bad, but not built around a clear young star. They have veterans, contracts, former All-Stars, and several interesting pieces. What they do not have is the player who makes the next five years easy to explain.

They finished 22-60, the fourth-worst record in franchise history, and own the fifth-best lottery odds after losing the tiebreaker with the Jazz. They have an 11.5% chance at the No. 1 pick and a 45.2% chance to land in the top four. The most likely outcome is not a jump. It is No. 7, where they have a 25.5% chance to land. They can also fall to No. 8 or No. 9. That is brutal for a team that needs more than a useful prospect.

This is why the Kings are worse than the other teams on this list. The Wizards at least have Trae Young and Anthony Davis. The Nets have a clean rebuild. The Pelicans have Trey Murphy III and a pick disaster that creates its own story. The Grizzlies have assets and a possible Ja Morant decision. The Kings have no clean lane. They traded De’Aaron Fox, replaced that era with Zach LaVine, added older guards, and still collapsed. A roster around LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, and Russell Westbrook should not be a 22-win rebuild. That is an expensive roster that failed badly.

The lottery is their best way out. A.J. Dybantsa would give them the big wing scorer they do not have. Darryn Peterson would give them a lead guard with real creation upside after the Fox trade. Cameron Boozer would give them a frontcourt piece with scoring and rebounding. Any of those players would give the Kings a new center of gravity.

If they land No. 7, the whole situation stays ugly. They can still draft a good player, but that does not fix the bigger problem. Sabonis is productive, but he is not a rebuild centerpiece. LaVine is expensive and coming off a season-ending hand surgery after averaging 19.2 points in 39 games. DeRozan is older and already viewed as a likely trade or cut candidate because his deal is partially guaranteed. Keegan Murray is useful, but he has not become a franchise player.

This is the disaster. The Kings already lost. They already moved from one era to another. They already finished near the bottom. If the lottery also fails them, there is no easy sell left. Not winning. Not rebuilding. Not youth. Not stability. Just another season where the path looks worse than the record.