Miles Bridges Granted Restraining Order From Ex-Wife Amid Fake Pregnancy Scandal

The legal drama surrounding Miles Bridges has taken another shocking turn after the Charlotte Hornets forward was granted a temporary restraining order against his ex-wife, Mychelle Johnson, amid explosive allegations involving fake pregnancy claims, cyberstalking accusations, and alleged harassment.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a North Carolina judge ordered Johnson to stay at least 500 yards away from Bridges, his home, and Charlotte Hornets facilities. The restraining order also prevents Johnson from contacting Bridges, his current girlfriend, Shara, or engaging in alleged cyberstalking behavior.

The most stunning allegation involved what Bridges described as a fake pregnancy scheme. Bridges claimed Johnson contacted his attorney while pretending to be another woman who was allegedly pregnant with his child. According to the filing, Bridges’ legal team initially believed the story and even arranged a paternity test before discovering the entire situation was allegedly fabricated.

Bridges reportedly described the situation in court as ‘a deliberate campaign of terror,’ alleging the incidents escalated over recent months.

The filing also included claims involving an alleged incident at Spectrum Center during a Hornets game. According to the documents, Bridges accused Johnson of arriving at the arena while intoxicated after allegedly leaving their four children with a nanny. He claimed she rented a nearby hotel room, stationed an accomplice in the hotel lobby, and hid behind his vehicle in the arena garage while allegedly attempting to tamper with the tires.

Bridges stated his girlfriend, Shara, and children had recently been inside the vehicle, adding in the filing that Johnson ‘knew those children had ridden in that vehicle’ and ‘did not care.’

The court documents also accused Johnson of sending threatening messages using fake phone numbers, including texts containing Bridges’ home address. Bridges further alleged she threatened to leak nude photos online and displayed obsessive behavior involving his current relationship.

Johnson has not publicly responded to the allegations or the restraining order.

The case adds another chapter to the highly public and controversial history between Bridges and Johnson. Back in 2022, Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge involving Johnson. He received three years’ probation, mandatory counseling, parenting classes, and drug testing as part of the plea agreement. The NBA later suspended Bridges following the incident.

In 2023, Bridges also faced criminal summonses tied to allegations involving violation of a domestic violence protective order, misdemeanor child abuse, and property damage. Those charges were later dismissed because of insufficient evidence, though Bridges remains under probation from the earlier case.

Now, the latest legal filings have again placed Bridges under intense public scrutiny despite his strong season on the court. The Hornets forward averaged 24.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists this season while continuing to establish himself as one of Charlotte’s primary offensive stars.

The Charlotte Hornets organization has not publicly commented on the restraining order or the allegations.

Hearings related to the case are reportedly scheduled later this month and again in June, where the court will determine whether the temporary restraining order remains in effect or gets modified moving forward.