Austin Rivers Blasts Draymond Green For Latest Comments And Challenges Him To A 1-On-1 Battle

Austin Rivers did not hold back while responding to Draymond Green, firing back with an explosive rant and even challenging the Golden State Warriors star to a one-on-one game after their latest public feud escalated.

Speaking on the To The Baha podcast, Rivers made it clear from the beginning that he respects Green’s accomplishments. He repeatedly called Green a future Hall of Famer and praised the role he played in helping build the Warriors’ dynasty alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant.

Still, Rivers believes Green has crossed the line with the way he talks about other players.

“When Portland Trail Blazers offered me 40 million, that’s why when Phil Jackson was trying to explain the triangle offense in my living room, I didn’t go to New York Knicks. I went back to L.A. to get that bag so I could go play for my pops and play freely and be myself, which I actually ended up doing pretty f**king solid as a role player under Chris Paul and Jamal Crawford. That’s what my role was. That’s all I ever was in the NBA, a role player.”

“I was never a star. So this whole thing where I’m comparing myself to Draymond Green, Draymond’s a Hall of Famer. No matter what anybody on this podcast says, no matter what I say, or what anybody says, it’s not going to change. He’s first ballot, and he deserves that because he put in the work in his role.”

“There’s a difference between being a star and being a star in your role. Draymond was a star in his role, one of the best at it. He talks too loose and talks with too much confidence in his voice when he tries to combat other players as if he’s better than them.”

“No, no, no. You achieved more because you were a star in your role and in a cast that Steve Kerr, the guy that hindered your career, placed you in and embraced you with on one of the greatest teams ever assembled, that Golden State Warriors team. That’s why he’s in the Hall of Fame, and he deserves it.”

“But when he starts talking like he did with Charles Barkley, or starts belittling me or other players, whoa, whoa, whoa, Dre. He told me, oh, you need to play Nas one-on-one.”

Austin Rivers challenges Draymond Green to a 1-on-1 😳 “Motherfu*er, why don’t you play me 1-on-1, Draymond? You can’t do handoffs in 1-on-1. You can’t run no pick-and-roll in 1-on-1.” (Via @ToTheBaha / h/t @NBA__Courtside ) pic.twitter.com/dmM25gLmoI — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 7, 2026

“Motherf***er, why don’t you play me one-on-one? Because you can’t do handoffs one-on-one. You can’t set pick-and-rolls in one-on-one. So all that extra talk is BS. That’s all my response was to him calling me the biggest bailout. Yo, bro, have some wherewithal. Get outside yourself. Have some humility. You know what happened, Dre. You know what was good to you. That’s it.”

The comments continue a growing back-and-forth between the two former players. Rivers previously called Green ‘the luckiest basketball player’ he had ever seen, while accusing him of benefiting from playing beside multiple Hall of Fame talents.

Rivers also referenced Green’s recent exchange with Charles Barkley on ‘Inside The NBA.’ Barkley had bluntly stated that the Warriors dynasty was over and claimed Green and Curry were simply getting too old to compete for championships. Green fired back by mocking Barkley’s final years with the Houston Rockets. But that exchange quickly turned against Green when Ernie Johnson delivered one of the harshest live-TV stats imaginable, which quickly shut up the Warriors star.

Green, meanwhile, remains one of the most decorated role players in NBA history. Across his playoff career, he has averaged 11.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists while anchoring four championship teams defensively. He also averages 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks in the postseason.

Even so, Rivers’ biggest issue was never Green’s resume. It was the tone.

According to Rivers, Green talks like a superstar scorer when his value came from defense, IQ, and playing within an elite system. And after Green’s latest shots at Barkley and others, Rivers finally decided he had heard enough.