Dan Patrick Fires A Shot At Draymond Green: ‘Charles Barkley’s Bad Year Would Be Your Great Year’

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green returned to Inside the NBA on Wednesday, and it was a return to remember, just for the wrong reasons. With Charles Barkley claiming during the show that the Warriors’ title window had closed, Green snarkily replied that the goal was not to look like he did during his tenure with the Houston Rockets.

The jab was not well-received. Green has come under fire from all corners since then, and veteran sportscaster Dan Patrick notably had some strong words for him on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday.

“So, he’s talking about when Charles, at the end of his career, chasing a title, got to Houston,” Patrick said. “Scottie Pippen played there as well, and it didn’t go well. Although Charles’ numbers were respectable in Houston, probably better than any single season that Draymond had, I believe.

“But okay, Draymond firing back at Charles,” Patrick continued. “Here’s the thing that Draymond has to understand if he wants to do this for a career. He needs to have a sense of humor. Like, it’s okay. Charles will laugh at himself before he pokes you. [Shaquille O’Neal] had to learn how to have a sense of humor on that set because he’d get upset with Barkley.”

Patrick says we all know someone like Green, who claims they have a sense of humor, but cannot take it if you say something about them. The 69-year-old isn’t sure if the four-time All-Star knows how to kid.

“Yes, Draymond can say, ‘Yeah, I’ve showed Charles,'” Patrick stated. “He could have done it in a different way that everybody wins with this. Charles could have said, ‘Look, if I played with the two greatest shooters in the history of the sport, and I got to play with Kevin Durant as well, I’d have titles.’

“But I think Charles might have averaged like 18 and 12 in Houston,” Patrick continued. “Draymond would kill to have those numbers. And it’s not comparing the two, but he’s dismissing Charles. Charles’ bad year would be Draymond’s great year. And that’s all Charles had to say, ‘I didn’t win. Hey, I tried, but my numbers are better than any of your best numbers. That’s how great I was.'”

Barkley had been traded to the Rockets in 1996 when he was 33 years old. He was no longer the dominant force that he once was, but still averaged 16.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game.

Green has never come close to putting up those kinds of numbers. For his career, the 36-year-old averages 8.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.

Now, one would point out that Green has played a different role, so it’s unfair to compare the numbers. Even if he were tasked with playing a different role, though, he wasn’t going to put up Barkley’s numbers in Houston.

As for championships, Green has every right to show off the four rings he won. He played his part in those triumphs, but all those rings don’t make him a better player than Barkley was. Green needs to show him more respect.

Nick Wright’s Message For Draymond Green

FS1’s Nick Wright hasn’t been in the media business for nearly as long as Patrick has, but he had the same advice for Green on What’s Right? With Nick Wright.

“If you want to be good on television, Draymond, you have to be able to laugh at yourself,” Wright said. “Particularly if you are going to be a harsh critic of others. Take it from me, buddy. I get to be all somewhat arrogant, annoying, chesty, I also three weeks ago put on a clown nose and rainbow wig. And I was the one that alerted the world, I picked an NBA Finals where both teams got popped in round one.”

Like Patrick, Wright also made it clear that Green could only dream of doing what Barkley did for the Rockets.

“Chuck’s first year in Houston is awesome,” Wright said. “… This is a great example of where ring culture is toxic… Draymond Green’s a Hall of Famer. He is one of the greatest defensive players of all time. I have said time and again, I think he’s the second most important warrior ever, not Klay Thompson. I believe all of those things.

“He also is not in the same room of greatness as Charles freaking Barkley,” Wright added. “And even old, out-of-shape, Charles Barkley in Houston was doing work… His first year there, they made the Conference Finals, and he was awesome. His four years there, he was 16 and 12… I understand they’re different players, not stats guy. Do you know the last time Draymond Green averaged 16 points a game? Honest to God, the answer to that… Michigan State.”

These sure haven’t been a great couple of days for Green. You had Austin Rivers obliterate him with an all-time rant for comments about his career. Is Green going to eat some humble pie after all this? Well, his history tells you the answer to that question is absolutely not. Green is going to keep firing shots and then get extremely defensive when someone fires back.