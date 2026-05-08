Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Sends Cold Message After Thunder Beat Lakers: ‘The More Physical Team Usually Wins’

The OKC Thunder remain undefeated in the 2026 NBA Playoffs after securing a 125-107 Game 2 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in their second-round matchup. The Thunder swept the Phoenix Suns in round one and now have two wins and no losses against the Lakers as they aim to become the first team since the 2018 Golden State Warriors to successfully defend the NBA Championship.

Thunder superstar and reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had a disappointing series by his lofty standards, averaging 20.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists through two games. However, his Thunder squad has found ways to comprehensively outplay the Lakers, even though there have been complaints about the officials favoring OKC in this series, especially after Game 2.

Gilgeous-Alexander spoke to the media after the game in his post-game press conference, sending a cold message to the Lakers, where he blamed them for not matching up to OKC’s physicality after repeated complaints about unfair officiating.

“The way basketball works, usually the more physical team and the team that imposes its will just wins. It’s probably why we won tonight and the last game. We did a good job, especially in the second half, playing our style of basketball and being physical and pressuring them. Just making things uncomfortable.”

Gilgeous-Alexander’s comments about physicality are a nod to the Lakers complaining about the Thunder getting away with aggressive fouls, with coach JJ Redick specifically complaining about this after the game.

“I sarcastically said the other day that they [Thunder] were the most disruptive team without fouling,” said Redick. “I mean, they have a few guys that foul on every possession, and all good defenses do. SGA gets a touch foul on a drive, and there was a stretch on four straight possessions where our guys are getting absolutely clobbered trying to make an entry pass to Jaxson, and Jaylin Williams is grabbing his jersey with both arms. They are hard enough to play, and you have to be able to call it when they foul. And they do foul.”

Gilgeous-Alexander ended Game 2 with 22 points (7-13 FG) in 28 minutes, as the Lakers managed to make the Thunder rely on their rotational cast to beat them. However, the five-man unit of Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Chet Holmgren, and Jaylin Williams was what actually made the Thunder unbeatable.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves had a tense moment with Gilgeous-Alexander early in the game when a hard hit on Reaves led to Shai being called for a flagrant foul. Despite Shai’s status as someone who will likely be awarded the 2026 NBA MVP, Reaves openly stated after the game that the Thunder beat them when Gilgeous-Alexander was on the bench.

“Third quarter. I don’t know. 22 to 36 in the third quarter without Shai on the floor. I think that was the game.”

The Thunder will hope to remain undefeated when they head to the Lakers’ Crypto.com Arena for Game 3 on Saturday. His comments might encourage the Lakers to give OKC a taste of the physicality they’ve been dishing out on them. If the Lakers fail to do that, overcoming a 3-0 series deficit would be unprecedented, so a Game 3 win is crucial for LA.