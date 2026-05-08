Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Sends Cold Message After Thunder Beat Lakers: ‘The More Physical Team Usually Wins’

OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dismissed the Los Angeles Lakers' officiating concerns by sending a cold message about the real reason why his squad won Game 2.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Jan 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The OKC Thunder remain undefeated in the 2026 NBA Playoffs after securing a 125-107 Game 2 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in their second-round matchup. The Thunder swept the Phoenix Suns in round one and now have two wins and no losses against the Lakers as they aim to become the first team since the 2018 Golden State Warriors to successfully defend the NBA Championship.

Thunder superstar and reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had a disappointing series by his lofty standards, averaging 20.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists through two games. However, his Thunder squad has found ways to comprehensively outplay the Lakers, even though there have been complaints about the officials favoring OKC in this series, especially after Game 2.

Gilgeous-Alexander spoke to the media after the game in his post-game press conference, sending a cold message to the Lakers, where he blamed them for not matching up to OKC’s physicality after repeated complaints about unfair officiating.

“The way basketball works, usually the more physical team and the team that imposes its will just wins. It’s probably why we won tonight and the last game. We did a good job, especially in the second half, playing our style of basketball and being physical and pressuring them. Just making things uncomfortable.”

Gilgeous-Alexander’s comments about physicality are a nod to the Lakers complaining about the Thunder getting away with aggressive fouls, with coach JJ Redick specifically complaining about this after the game.

“I sarcastically said the other day that they [Thunder] were the most disruptive team without fouling,” said Redick. “I mean, they have a few guys that foul on every possession, and all good defenses do. SGA gets a touch foul on a drive, and there was a stretch on four straight possessions where our guys are getting absolutely clobbered trying to make an entry pass to Jaxson, and Jaylin Williams is grabbing his jersey with both arms. They are hard enough to play, and you have to be able to call it when they foul. And they do foul.”

Gilgeous-Alexander ended Game 2 with 22 points (7-13 FG) in 28 minutes, as the Lakers managed to make the Thunder rely on their rotational cast to beat them. However, the five-man unit of Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Chet Holmgren, and Jaylin Williams was what actually made the Thunder unbeatable.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves had a tense moment with Gilgeous-Alexander early in the game when a hard hit on Reaves led to Shai being called for a flagrant foul. Despite Shai’s status as someone who will likely be awarded the 2026 NBA MVP, Reaves openly stated after the game that the Thunder beat them when Gilgeous-Alexander was on the bench.

“Third quarter. I don’t know. 22 to 36 in the third quarter without Shai on the floor. I think that was the game.”

The Thunder will hope to remain undefeated when they head to the Lakers’ Crypto.com Arena for Game 3 on Saturday. His comments might encourage the Lakers to give OKC a taste of the physicality they’ve been dishing out on them. If the Lakers fail to do that, overcoming a 3-0 series deficit would be unprecedented, so a Game 3 win is crucial for LA.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByIshaan Bhattacharya
Follow:
Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
Previous Article Jan 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Michael Porter Jr. Explains What Went Wrong for Cam Thomas In Brooklyn And Milwaukee
Next Article San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images Dan Patrick Fires A Shot At Draymond Green: ‘Charles Barkley’s Bad Year Would Be Your Great Year’
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like