Austin Reaves Says Lakers Lost The Game While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Was On The Bench

The Los Angeles Lakers looked like a revitalized team in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals, as Austin Reaves led the offensive charge. Unfortunately, the outcome of the game was not in their favor, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder decimated the Purple and Gold 125-107.

The Lakers came out strong on Thursday night, even securing the lead in the first half. Although they seemed on track to finish strong, Austin Reaves noted that L.A.’s performance while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was on the bench summed up why the team eventually lost.

While speaking with the media after the game about when the tides turned, Reaves shared:

“Third quarter. I don’t know. 22 to 36 in the third quarter without Shai on the floor. I think that was the game.”

Austin Reaves added that the Lakers’ 20 turnovers resulted in 28 points for the Thunder, which already puts the team in a weaker position to win the game. However, the Thunder’s performance despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s presence on the floor should come as a shock.

It is well known that OKC boasts one of the deepest rosters in the league. Even with a key player in Jalen Williams sidelined, the Thunder haven’t looked much weaker. However, the team’s cohesiveness, even with the reigning MVP on the bench, is jarring.

The Lakers were already viewed as the underdogs going into this matchup, with many expecting them to be swept. In light of Game 2’s result, Stephen A. Smith’s claims about OKC being able to beat L.A. even without Gilgeous-Alexander seem to hold.

The Lakers Must Take Advantage Of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Absence

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was held to just 18 points in Game 1, saw only a minor boost in output in Game 2, logging 22 points, two rebounds, and two assists in 28 minutes. Considering what he is capable of individually, the Lakers have done a stellar job of restricting him. But in light of the eventual outcome, the Purple and Gold aren’t doing enough.

Los Angeles has been competitive during the stretches that the Thunder superstar is on the floor. Hence, it is the moments when he is on the bench that the Lakers need to capitalize on. Lakers guard Luke Kennard commented on this during his postgame interview, stating:

“We need to up our physicality. Obviously, we’ve been putting the two guys on Shai a lot and [we] kind of let some of those guys get open looks. But when Shai’s off the floor, we really got to sit down and guard, and try to take some of those guys out.”

“Our physicality has to go up another level; we know that,” Kennard added. “But it’s something we have to talk about and figure out.”

The defensive contributions of players like Marcus Smart have proven vital in limiting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But considering the quality of players in OKC’s lineup, the Lakers’ defensive effort as a unit needs to be more consistent.

With players like Jared McCain (18 points), Ajay Mitchell (20 points), and Cason Wallace (12 points) benefiting from Gilgeous-Alexander’s gravity, the Purple and Gold must find a way to shut down OKC’s shooters next.

Given that they have two days before Game 3 in L.A., the Lakers will have their hands full formulating strategies to steal back some momentum in this series.