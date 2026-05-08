LeBron James Gets Into Tense Exchange With Thunder Fan During Game 2

The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves down 2-0 in the Western Conference Semifinals following a 125-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Thursday. The Lakers were frustrated by the officiating for much of the night, and it appears one fan managed to add to LeBron James‘ frustrations.

A clip has gone viral on X of James getting into a tense exchange with a Thunder fan.

“Stay a kid, alright?” James appears to say. “I’m a grown a** man… I got kids of my own.”

LeBron went at it with a Thunder fan 😳 pic.twitter.com/kzV3cJAQbO — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) May 8, 2026

James might have felt disrespected by whatever this fan said and felt the need to put them in their place. We saw him check a frustrated Golden State Warriors fan back on April 9 as well, and he doesn’t seem to be in the mood to tolerate a lot of nonsense these days. That tends to happen when you start getting up in age.

James sure isn’t playing like a 41-year-old, though. He had 23 points (9-18 FG), two rebounds, six assists, and three steals in this loss to the Thunder. Prior to this, James had 27 points (12-17 FG), four rebounds, six assists, and one steal in Game 1. He is averaging 25.0 on 60.0% shooting from the field in this series, but his team hasn’t won a game.

While the Lakers weren’t doing a lot of complaining during and after Game 1, that wasn’t the case on Thursday. They were incensed by the officiating.

We had Austin Reaves confronting crew chief John Goble in the fourth quarter and also after the game. Head coach JJ Redick was fuming about the officiating postgame, too, and claimed James has the worst whistle of any star he has ever seen. The 22-time All-Star went 4-4 from the free-throw line in Game 2.

James, who was also arguing with the officials on the night, was informed of Redick’s comment about his whistle postgame and asked why he doesn’t get more calls.

“I don’t know,” James said, via Spectrum SportsNet.

You’d imagine that over the years, a superstar like James would have gotten a lot of calls, especially with how often he drove to the basket. That’s not the case, though. The last time he averaged more than 8.0 free-throw attempts per game was in the 2011-12 season. James has been complaining about not getting calls for a long time now. He once claimed he had to learn how to flop to get them.

Getting back to this game, James liked some of what the Lakers did, but pointed to one area where they need to improve.

“I think tonight, we did a good job with our first defense, but we gotta clean glass,” James said. “We got to do a better job. We let Chet [Holmgren] get some offensive rebounds, some putbacks, either get to the free throw line or get some putbacks. Versus a team like that, you can’t give up second-chance points.

“We did a great job in the Houston series, as the series went on, of being better at that,” James continued. “So we got to do a better job of hitting and not allowing them to get second-chance points. We’re able to hold a team like that to our first stop. I think we can get better at that.”

The Thunder had 21 second-chance points in Game 1 and 17 here in Game 2. The Lakers, meanwhile, have 17 combined in these two games. They need to improve on the glass, and as James stated, they had done so as the first-round series against the Houston Rockets went on. Will we see a repeat? We’ll find out soon enough.

Game 3 tips off at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.