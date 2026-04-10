LeBron James Confronts A Frustrated Warriors Fan On The Sidelines During Lakers Game: “You Need To Relax”

LeBron James exchanges a few words with a frustrated Warriors fan on the sidelines during the Lakers' recent win.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

LeBron James led the Lakers to a much-needed win over the Warriors tonight to snap their three-game losing streak since losing Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to respective injuries.

During the fourth quarter, when James was headed to the bench, the Prime broadcast caught a confrontation between him and what we can assume to be a frustrated female fan of the Warriors behind the camera.

“Hey, settle down, you need to relax,” said James as he pointed towards the fan behind the camera.

“You relax,” responded the fan.

“Just watch the game,” James said.

“You’re winning,” the fan responded in frustration as the Lakers had a 24-point lead with six minutes left in the fourth quarter.

“It doesn’t matter, you need to relax,” said James before the cameras moved away from his face.

 

James was done for the night as he did not return to the game after this incident. It is unclear what she said that led to the confrontation in the first place. The 41-year-old Lakers veteran was already playing through an injury and seemed a bit frustrated himself despite putting up an impressive performance tonight.

He ended up with 26 points, eight rebounds, and 11 assists while shooting 11-17 from the floor (64.7 FG%) and 3-5 from beyond the three-point line (60.0 3P%). In his postgame press conference, James emphasized figuring out a way to survive until Reaves and Doncic return.

“None of us wants to continue to lose, and then we hurt for, you know, our two main guns. So, you know, just a mindset of just trying to figure out how we can be great as a team; how we can figure out how to play well, you know, on the road and try to get a win. So it’s just a mindset,” said the Lakers’ veteran.

LeBron James hurt his hand while trying to block a shot in the third quarter and smacked it against the backboard. Following the game, James also confirmed that while his hand was sore, he would play through it and be alright. The Lakers’ fans are probably breathing a sigh of relief after hearing that update.

 

Especially considering that James has taken the offensive load on his own shoulders after the injuries to their star backcourt duo. So much so that James even cancelled his golf matches to focus on being available for the Lakers.

At age 41, what James is pulling off is nothing short of spectacular. It will be interesting to see if he can still carry the Lakers through a playoff series without two of his key teammates. I would not be surprised if we see multiple 30-point games from him in the playoffs.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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