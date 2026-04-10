LeBron James Confronts A Frustrated Warriors Fan On The Sidelines During Lakers Game: “You Need To Relax”

LeBron James led the Lakers to a much-needed win over the Warriors tonight to snap their three-game losing streak since losing Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to respective injuries.

During the fourth quarter, when James was headed to the bench, the Prime broadcast caught a confrontation between him and what we can assume to be a frustrated female fan of the Warriors behind the camera.

“Hey, settle down, you need to relax,” said James as he pointed towards the fan behind the camera.

“You relax,” responded the fan.

“Just watch the game,” James said.

“You’re winning,” the fan responded in frustration as the Lakers had a 24-point lead with six minutes left in the fourth quarter.

“It doesn’t matter, you need to relax,” said James before the cameras moved away from his face.

LeBron getting into it with a fan lmaooo Bron: “You need to relax.” Fan: “You relax.” Bron: “Watch the game” Fan: “You’re winning.” Bron: “It don’t matter relax.” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xfy3gfg6Hl — Hater Report (@HaterReport) April 10, 2026

James was done for the night as he did not return to the game after this incident. It is unclear what she said that led to the confrontation in the first place. The 41-year-old Lakers veteran was already playing through an injury and seemed a bit frustrated himself despite putting up an impressive performance tonight.

He ended up with 26 points, eight rebounds, and 11 assists while shooting 11-17 from the floor (64.7 FG%) and 3-5 from beyond the three-point line (60.0 3P%). In his postgame press conference, James emphasized figuring out a way to survive until Reaves and Doncic return.

“None of us wants to continue to lose, and then we hurt for, you know, our two main guns. So, you know, just a mindset of just trying to figure out how we can be great as a team; how we can figure out how to play well, you know, on the road and try to get a win. So it’s just a mindset,” said the Lakers’ veteran.

LeBron James hurt his hand while trying to block a shot in the third quarter and smacked it against the backboard. Following the game, James also confirmed that while his hand was sore, he would play through it and be alright. The Lakers’ fans are probably breathing a sigh of relief after hearing that update.

LeBron James with the chasedown block on Pat Spencer, as he smacks his hand hard on the backboard, hurting his wrist (with replays). He was subbed out, and have yet to return. pic.twitter.com/O0gYTaiZRt — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) April 10, 2026

Especially considering that James has taken the offensive load on his own shoulders after the injuries to their star backcourt duo. So much so that James even cancelled his golf matches to focus on being available for the Lakers.

At age 41, what James is pulling off is nothing short of spectacular. It will be interesting to see if he can still carry the Lakers through a playoff series without two of his key teammates. I would not be surprised if we see multiple 30-point games from him in the playoffs.