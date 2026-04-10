5 Things We Learned After Lakers Dominate Warriors To Finally Break Losing Streak

The Lakers needed a win without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves available, and they finally got it after a victory against the Warriors.

Eddie Bitar
4 Min Read
Feb 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers made a much-needed statement. In a 119-103 blowout over the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers shot a scorching 61% from the field and 55% from three, controlling 90% of the game and building a lead as large as 27 points.

After a frustrating stretch with some ugly losses as they miss Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, this was a complete, confident performance that resets momentum in a big way. Here are the five things we learned.

 

1. LeBron James Still Dictates Everything

LeBron James put together a masterclass with 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 11 assists on 11-17 shooting, reminding everyone that when he’s locked in, the entire game bends to his will. He picked apart Golden State’s defense with ease, finding shooters, attacking mismatches, and controlling tempo from start to finish.

What stood out most wasn’t just the numbers – it was the efficiency and command. LeBron orchestrated a Lakers offense that produced 37 assists on 49 made shots, and despite committing 4 turnovers, his +19 plus/minus reflected how dominant the team looked whenever he was on the floor. This was vintage control, not just production.

 

2. Lakers’ Shooting Was Absolutely Elite

The Lakers couldn’t miss. They went 49-80 from the field (61%) and 16-29 from deep (55%), overwhelming the Warriors with shot-making from every angle. This wasn’t one player getting hot – it was a full-team offensive explosion.

Jake LaRavia was nearly perfect, scoring 16 points on 6-7 shooting and 4-5 from three, while Luke Kennard added 14 points and 8 assists, hitting efficiently and spacing the floor. Even role players contributed, with multiple Lakers shooting above 50%, making it impossible for Golden State to recover defensively.

 

3. Deandre Ayton Dominates Inside

Deandre Ayton controlled the paint with 21 points on 9-11 shooting, adding 5 rebounds and a strong interior presence. He finished efficiently around the rim and capitalized on mismatches, giving the Lakers a reliable inside scoring option.

His impact went beyond scoring. Ayton’s presence forced defensive attention, opening up perimeter looks that the Lakers knocked down at a high rate. Even though the Warriors had more rebounds overall (38-33), Ayton’s efficiency and physicality helped the Lakers dominate the flow of the game inside.

 

4. Defense Creates Easy Offense

The Lakers literally brought the defensive energy all night; they had 14 steals to Golden State’s 8. These takeaways translated to 18 fast-break points and pressure the Warriors never could control.

Rui Hachimura and Luke Kennard had 4 steals each, and Jarred Vanderbilt had 5 assists and defensive energy off the bench. The Lakers were far more efficient than the Warriors at scoring off the 19 combined turnovers.

 

5. Warriors’ Shooting And Execution Fall Apart

If Golden State wanted to lock the game up defensively, they would’ve had to be a lot more effective than they were. They finished 9-30 from three (30%), and had a rhythm-losing defensive performance, while the Lakers were at 55% from three with a significantly better rhythm as a unit.

The individual warriors had good games and strong individual performances (Brandin Podziemski and Nate Williams with 17 points each, and Charles Bassey with a solid 12 points and 13 rebounds), but poor perimeter defense combined with poor shooting, and an inability to not break down or foul resulted in the Warriors’ demise.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
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